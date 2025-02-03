The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.07 billion to finance the healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme.
It also approved N4.8 billion for HIV treatment.
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun disclosed this while briefing the State House correspondents after the council’s meeting in Abuja on Monday.
Mr Edun said the World Bank’s concessional financing arm, the International Development Association (IDA), has provided two $500 million concessional loans each, alongside $70 million in grant funding from other international bodies.
The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammad Pate, while elaborating on the key components of the financing, said the programme aligns with the administration’s agenda to strengthen human capital development.
He stated that the funds would be directed toward improving governance in healthcare and enhancing primary healthcare services nationwide.
“This financing will support recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare workers and teachers at the subnational level.
“Additionally, $500 million is dedicated to expanding the quality, utilisation, and resilience of the primary healthcare system, including emergency maternal and child health services,” Mr Pate said.
The minister said that, as part of broader healthcare reforms, the council approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months.
According to him, the initiative underscores the federal government’s commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations.
US health policy
Mr Pate said the council also discussed the implications of recent US policy changes on Nigeria’s health programs, particularly regarding HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria funding.
Consequently, it constituted a multi-ministerial committee, comprising representatives from the Federal Ministries of Finance, Health, Defence, and Environment, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to develop a transition and sustainability plan to mitigate potential funding disruptions.
“This administration is committed to ensuring that those receiving treatment do not experience interruptions. We appreciate the US government’s contributions over the years and remain committed to a constructive partnership while strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system with domestic resources,” the minister said.
Customs’ N20 billion projects
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) secured FEC’s approval for projects worth N20 billion.
The projects include procuring Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles and building forward bases in remote areas, as well as a N1 billion life insurance policy for officers.
