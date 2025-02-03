The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed as falsehood, claims by an opposition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, “personally handles contracts” in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday in Uyo, Mr Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was only trying to draw attention to itself and mislead the public.

“All contracts in Akwa Ibom State are awarded through the Finance and General Purpose Committee, which serves as the procurement warehouse of all state projects after which the projects/contracts are approved by the State Executive Council in line with budgetary provisions.

“The governor does not and cannot unilaterally award contracts even if such a contract is within the limit of the approvals which the law allows the Governor,” Mr Udoh said.

Read full statement below:

ADC’S INDISCRETION AND FALSEHOOD TAKEN TOO FAR

The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to yet another baseless and reckless press release by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Manfred Ekpe.

This latest attempt by the ADC to draw attention to itself and mislead the public is not only a falsehood taken too far but also exposes the indiscretion of political jobbers desperately seeking relevance.

Ordinarily, Government would not in any form or manner dignify these merchants of falsehood and political propaganda with a response, but for the sake of the unsuspecting public, it is necessary and expedient to set the records straight:

1. CONTRACT AWARD PROCESS

The ADC’s claim that Governor Umo Eno personally handles contracts is laughable and displays their crass ignorance of the processes of government and the mechanics of execution.

All contracts in Akwa Ibom State are awarded through the Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC), which serves as the procurement warehouse of all state projects after which the projects/contracts are approved by the State Executive Council in line with budgetary provisions. The Governor, does not and cannot unilaterally award contracts even if such contract is within the limit of the approvals which the law allows the Governor.

2. UYO VILLAGE ROAD PROJECT

The claim that the Uyo Village Road project was awarded to Nsik Motors is an outright falsehood and again shows how vacuous their ill- motivated expedition represents.

For the avoidance of doubt, the contract was awarded to AMITEC Construction Limited, a highly reputable firm with a track record of quality infrastructure delivery in the State. The ADC should have taken the time to verify their facts instead of spreading deliberate misinformation.

It bears repeating that all contracts awarded are put through rigorous scrutiny within the parameters sanctioned by law. To ensure that projects are executed with adherence to transparency and due process, His Excellency, the Governor, has set up a Project Evaluation and Monitoring Team, staffed by highly trained professionals and they have been carrying out responsibilities diligently.

3. ARISE COMPASSIONATE HOMES: A TRANSPARENT DIRECT LABOUR INITIATIVE

The Arise Compassionate Homes are executed through Direct Labour, with all work handled by Resource Persons drawn from areas where the homes are located. Not a single home has been constructed through a company.

Furthermore, the Procurement Law does not mandate the publication of names of labour or resource persons for projects executed through Direct Labour. The ADC’s claim regarding non-disclosure of contractors is, therefore, misleading and baseless.

For clarity, each Arise Compassionate Home consists of:

– Two bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area;

– Solar-powered borehole for clean steady and constant water supply

– Full solar power for sustainable energy

– ⁠Complete furnishing, including a full sitting room set, beds and foams for both rooms and a dining set.

Each of these homes is constructed at a gross cost of ₦25 million, which includes VAT at 7.5% and WHT at 3.5%. Beneficiaries are further given N500. 000 as seed funds to start petty trading in their communities.

For a fully equipped home of this standard, this is an unprecedented display of frugality and prudent financial management and we challenge Mr. Manfred Ekpe to go and build similar homes with same features for N25, 000.000.

The Government remains transparent in its financial dealings and urges the ADC to cross-check its facts before going public with falsehoods.

4. BASELESS KICKBACK ALLEGATION

The reckless attempt to link Governor Umo Eno’s name to any form of kickback is not only false and libelous but an insult to the integrity of the Office and the person of the Governor. His Excellency, the Governor will be instituting a legal action against the writer of the false press release, Mr. Manfred Ekpe and the party- African Democratic Congress( ADC.)

This smear campaign is the height of political desperation and irresponsibility. The ADC, having suffered serial defeats at the polls and in the courts, is now resorting to cheap blackmail in a futile bid to remain relevant.

The Akwa Ibom State Government remains committed to transparency, accountability and the development of the State with impactful projects spread throughout the entire State.

We advise the ADC to desist from spreading misinformation and smear campaign, but instead engage in constructive politics based on facts, not fabrications.

His Excellency, the Governor, has gone to great extent to work across party lines for the advancement of our State and our people and we advise the ADC and its enablers to join him in this Pan-Akwa Ibom movement, rather than pushing vile and insidious blackmail.

Signed,

Ekerete Udoh

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

Akwa Ibom State

February 3, 2025

