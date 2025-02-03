In this guide, we’re unveiling the top 5 online gambling sites that are setting the standard for security, innovation, and big wins in 2025.

Top 5 Best Crypto Casinos & Bonuses: Check Out!

CASINOS BONUSES RATINGS JACKBIT 30% Rakeback + 200 Free Spins Wager Free 4.9/5 7Bit Casino 325% Bonus of up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins 4.9/5 BitStarz Welcome Bonus of up to $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins 4.9/5 KatsuBet 325% + 200 Free Spins Up To 5 BTC or $6000 4.8/5 MIRAX Casino 325% bonus up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins 4.7/5

Best Bitcoin Online Gambling Sites Reviewed!

#1. JACKBIT: Top Crypto Casino Site & Sportsbook With Rakeback Bonuses

License: Government of Curacao

Government of Curacao Established: 2022

2022 Total Games: 7,000+

7,000+ Providers: 85+

85+ Game Selection: Classic Slots, Video Slots, Megaways, Drops & Wins, Table Games, Video Poker, Video Bingos, Scratch Cards, Instant Games, Mini Games, Aviator Games, Online Lotto, and Live Dealer Games.

Classic Slots, Video Slots, Megaways, Drops & Wins, Table Games, Video Poker, Video Bingos, Scratch Cards, Instant Games, Mini Games, Aviator Games, Online Lotto, and Live Dealer Games. Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, BNB, TRX, etc.

BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, BNB, TRX, etc. Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat.

First off the list, we have JACKBIT. One of the best crypto casinos launched in 2022, JACKBIT quickly became the favorite crypto-gambling platform for punters across the globe. An impressive game collection and a unique portfolio of sports betting options make up JACKBIT. And, it doesn’t end there, JACKBIT, a Bitcoin casino also offers stunning bonuses and promotions that enhance the overall play value.

Register for an account at JACKBIT and you will be offered a whopping 200 free spins, and guess what? These free spins do not carry any wagering requirements nor any maximum cashout limitations. However, you need to deposit at least $50 to claim the offer. Don’t worry sports punters, the online crypto casino hasn’t forgotten about you. Get a 100% sports bonus with no risks.

Redeem the welcome bonus and head over to the best crypto casino’s game lobby to find the latest 7,000+ casino games waiting for you. Leading software providers like BGaming, Endorphina, Pragmatic Play, RealTime Gaming, etc have lent their top-tier games to JACKBIT. Apart from the deluge of casino games, JACKBIT also offers sports, esports, and horse racing betting options.

🎁Crypto Bonuses

Crypto Welcome Bonus – 30% Rakeback 200 Free Spins Wager Free

– 30% Rakeback 200 Free Spins Wager Free Rakeback VIP Club: Members of JACKBIT’s lucrative loyalty program receive instant rakeback, loyalty points, bonuses with no wagering requirements, and maximum cash-out limits.

Members of JACKBIT’s lucrative loyalty program receive instant rakeback, loyalty points, bonuses with no wagering requirements, and maximum cash-out limits. Daily Tournament: Enter JACKBIT’s daily tournaments to win 1,000 free spins.

Enter JACKBIT’s daily tournaments to win 1,000 free spins. Weekly Tournament: Each $1 you wager earns you a leaderboard point and climb up the list to share a stunning prize pool of $10,000.

Each $1 you wager earns you a leaderboard point and climb up the list to share a stunning prize pool of $10,000. Drops & Wins Tournament: Enter Pragmatic Play’s network tournament and share a prize pool of €2,000,000.

Enter Pragmatic Play’s network tournament and share a prize pool of €2,000,000. Social Media Bonuses: Follow JACKBIT on various social media platforms and get free casino bonuses.

Follow JACKBIT on various social media platforms and get free casino bonuses. Sports Bonuses: A 10% Bet Insurance, 3+1 FreeBet, and BetBuilder are the various promotions offered exclusively to sports bettors.

#2. 7Bit Casino: Best BTC Casino With Attractive Welcome Bonus

✅Claim Your 325% Bonus And 250 Free Spins Today!

License: Government of Curacao

Government of Curacao Established: 2014

2014 Total Games: 8,000+

8,000+ Providers: 100+

100+ Game Selection: Slots, Table Games, Video Poker, Instant Wins, and Live Dealer Games.

Slots, Table Games, Video Poker, Instant Wins, and Live Dealer Games. Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, TRX, USDT, USDC, etc.

BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, TRX, USDT, USDC, etc. Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat & Email Support.

Second on our list, we have the highly popular 7Bit Casino. This Curacao-licensed online crypto casino went live in 2014 and has been among the top spots ever since. The wide range of fair online crypto casino games from the industry’s top software providers and generous promotions make 7Bit Casino an enticing option to fuel your gambling.

Sign up at 7Bit Casino to receive a whopping 325% welcome bonus of up to 5.25 BTC and 250 free spins. Players need to make a minimum deposit of 0.2 mBTC to claim the entire signup bonus. Split across the first four deposits, the welcome bonus carries a 35x playthrough requirement.

7Bit Casino stands out from the rest for its expansive selection of 8,000+ games. There are endless variations of slot games at 7Bit, the best crypto casino, making it a paradise for slot enthusiasts. High-end software providers like BGaming, Booming Games, Gamebeat, 1spin4win, Platipus, Belatra, BetSoft, etc have collaborated with 7Bit Casino.

The online crypto casino site incentivizes players for their unwavering partnership with a host of lucrative promotions such as:

🎁Crypto Bonuses

Casino Crypto Bonus – 325% Bonus Up To 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins

○ 1st deposit offer – 100% + 100 free spins

○ 2nd deposit offer – 75% + 100 free spins

○ 3rd deposit offer – 50% match bonus

○ 4th deposit offer – 100% + 50 free spins

– 325% Bonus Up To 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins ○ 1st deposit offer – 100% + 100 free spins ○ 2nd deposit offer – 75% + 100 free spins ○ 3rd deposit offer – 50% match bonus ○ 4th deposit offer – 100% + 50 free spins Exclusive Bonuses: A New Game Bonus of up to 45 FS and a Chinese NYE FS Offer of 25% Match + 60 FS are the various exclusive bonuses offered at 7Bit Casino.

A New Game Bonus of up to 45 FS and a Chinese NYE FS Offer of 25% Match + 60 FS are the various exclusive bonuses offered at 7Bit Casino. Reload Bonuses: Various reload bonuses offered by 7Bit Casino include a Monday Offer of 25% Match + 50 FS, a Wednesday Offer of up to 100 FS, a Friday Offer of 111 FS, and a Weekend Offer of 99 FS.

Various reload bonuses offered by 7Bit Casino include a Monday Offer of 25% Match + 50 FS, a Wednesday Offer of up to 100 FS, a Friday Offer of 111 FS, and a Weekend Offer of 99 FS. Cashback Bonuses: Get a weekly cashback of up to 20% based on your previous week’s losses.

Get a weekly cashback of up to 20% based on your previous week’s losses. Tournaments: Lucky Spin is the ongoing tournament at 7Bit Casino with a huge prize pool of $1,500 + 1,500 FS.

Lucky Spin is the ongoing tournament at 7Bit Casino with a huge prize pool of $1,500 + 1,500 FS. Casino VIP Program: Members of 7Bit Casino’s VIP Program receive a wide range of exclusive benefits and tailor-made promotions.

#3. BitStarz: Online Crypto Casino That Accepts 500+ Cryptocurrencies

✅Get Up To $500 Or 5 BTC Plus 180 Free Spins Instantly!

License: Government of Curacao

Government of Curacao Established: 2014

2014 Total Games: 6,000+

6,000+ Providers: 40+

40+ Game Selection: Slots, Table Games, Jackpots, Bitcoin Games, Game Shows, Hold & Win, and Live Dealer Games.

Slots, Table Games, Jackpots, Bitcoin Games, Game Shows, Hold & Win, and Live Dealer Games. Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 500+ Cryptocurrencies.

500+ Cryptocurrencies. Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat & Email Support.

BitStarz is the “OG” in the crypto gambling niche. This superstar casino is a multi-award-winning Bitcoin gambling site that offers a wide range of crypto casino games and stunning bonuses. BitStarz entered the crypto gambling space in 2014 and is currently one of the top dogs in the realm.

The Bitcoin gambling site is renowned for accepting 500+ cryptocurrencies, a unique feat on its own. Players can select from any of the cryptocurrencies to deposit a minimum of $20 to claim a supersized four-part welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins. The free spins coupled with the welcome bonus carry a 40x wagering requirement.

As for the games, BitStarz is filled with a diverse selection of 6,000+ games spanning from slots to live dealer games, with games from every theme that you can ever imagine. Reliable and trustworthy game studios like Platipus, BGaming, 1spin4win, BetSoft, Endorphina, Mascot Gaming, etc have offered their latest selection of games to BitStarz.

If you are a fan of crypto casino bonuses, then you are going to love BitStarz. The Bitcoin casino site comes with a barrage of remunerative bonuses like:

🎁Crypto Bonuses

Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus – $500 / 5 BTC + 180 free spins

○ 1st deposit – 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 free spins

○ 2nd deposit – 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

○ 3rd deposit – 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC

○ 4th deposit – 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC

– $500 / 5 BTC + 180 free spins ○ 1st deposit – 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 free spins ○ 2nd deposit – 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC ○ 3rd deposit – 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC ○ 4th deposit – 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC Monday Reload Bonus: Deposit on Mondays to receive a 50% reload bonus of up to $300.

Deposit on Mondays to receive a 50% reload bonus of up to $300. Wednesday Free Spins: Deposit $36, $98, or $205 on Wednesdays to receive 20, 80, or 200 free spins respectively on the next day.

Deposit $36, $98, or $205 on Wednesdays to receive 20, 80, or 200 free spins respectively on the next day. Fast-paced Tournaments: Slot Wars, Table Wars, Jackpotz Mania, Piggyz Mania, Bonus Mania, and Booty Raiders Level Up are the various ongoing tournaments at BitStarz.

Slot Wars, Table Wars, Jackpotz Mania, Piggyz Mania, Bonus Mania, and Booty Raiders Level Up are the various ongoing tournaments at BitStarz. Tesla Giveaway: Wager at least $100 on any game to receive one raffle ticket to the Tesla draw.

Wager at least $100 on any game to receive one raffle ticket to the Tesla draw. VIP Starz Club: Members of BitStarz’s VIP program receive better bonus rates, a dedicated VIP manager, customized bonus plans, and early access to the latest casino games.

#4. KatsuBet: BTC Gambling Site With Lucrative VIP Program

✅Boost Your Play With A 325% Bonus + 200 Free Spins Now!

License: Government of Curacao

Government of Curacao Established: 2020

2020 Total Games: 7,000+

7,000+ Providers: 30+

30+ Game Selection: Slots, Megaways, Table Games, Video Poker, Instant Wins, and Live Dealer Games.

Slots, Megaways, Table Games, Video Poker, Instant Wins, and Live Dealer Games. Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, SOL, ADA, XRP, BNB, BCH, USDT, USDC, DAI, etc.

BTC, ETH, LTC, SOL, ADA, XRP, BNB, BCH, USDT, USDC, DAI, etc. Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat.

KatsuBet is one of the most popular crypto casinos in the business and for good reason. The BTC casino site opened its doors to punters across the globe in 2020. The brand showcases a great assortment of games, exciting casino bonuses, and an excellent user interface that enhances the overall gambling experience.

KatsuBet, the best crypto casino features a robust game selection that includes everything from slots and instant wins to live casino games. The exciting array of 7,000+ are sourced from industry-leading game providers to offer you the best gambling experience available online. The dedicated Android and iOS casino apps of KatsuBet also offer players a seamless gambling experience.

KatsuBet provides a four-part signup bonus to new players. The total welcome bonus amounts to a stunning 5 BTC. The welcome bonus also includes 200 free spins that come with a x35 playthrough requirement. A minimum deposit of 0.00072 BTC or its equivalent is required to trigger the entire welcome bonus.

Apart from the attractive welcome bonus, here are a few other bonuses offered by KatsuBet, the best crypto casino that provide a boost to your bankroll:

🎁Crypto Bonuses

Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus: 325% up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins.

Exclusive Bonuses: The exclusive casino bonuses offered by KatsuBet include a 50% Highroller Bonus of up to 0.029 BTC, a New Game Bonus of 45 FS on Hot Chilli Bells, and exclusive Birthday Bonuses.

Regular Bonuses: The regular bonuses meted out by KatsuBet include a 25% Monday Reload Bonus, Wednesday Free Spins of up to 55 FS, Thursday Loot Boxes of up to 100 FS, Weekend Bonuses, and a Daily Cashback of up to 10% based on the previous day’s losses.

Tournaments: Slot Combat is the ongoing tournament at KatsuBet with a prize pool of 500 FS + 5,000 KP (KatsuPoints).

VIP Program: Members of KatsuBet’s VIP Club receive level-up rewards, KatsuPoints, exclusive birthday bonuses, and a wide range of other perks.

#5. MIRAX Casino: Best Crypto Casino With High Roller Bonuses

✅Enjoy A 325% Bonus Up To 5 BTC and 150 Free Spins Right Away!

● License: Government of Curacao

● Established: 2022

● Total Games: 9,000+

● Providers: 30+

● Game Selection: Slots, Instant Wins, Jackpot Games, Megaways, Table Games, Poker Games, and Live Dealer Games.

● Accepted Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, SOL, BNB, USDT, etc.

● Customer Support: 24/7 Live Chat.

MIRAX Casino might be the youngest on this list. However, do not let its recent launch date confuse you as this BTC casino is loaded with some of the latest crypto casino games from the industry’s finest software providers and extremely generous casino bonuses. Launched very recently in 2022, MIRAX, the best crypto casino operates under the purview of the Curacao eGaming Commission.

Talking about games, MIRAX, the best crypto Casino is loaded to the brim with a collection of over 9,000 casino games. This includes slots, table games, poker games, instant wins, and live dealer games. 1spin4win, BGaming, NetGame, Platipus, RefelexGaming, Yggdrasil, etc are some of the leading providers that have associated with MIRAX Bitcoin casino.

MIRAX, the best Bitcoin casino offers a vivid array of bonuses and promotions. Let’s start with the stunning welcome bonus. MIRAX crypto casino offers a four-part welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins. Players need to deposit at least 0.00026 BTC to claim the deposit bonuses, which carry a 35x rollover requirement.

🎁Crypto Bonuses

Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus – 325% Up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

○ 1st deposit bonus – 100% up to 400 USD + 100 free spins

○ 2nd deposit bonus – 75% up to 600 USD + 50 free spins

○ 3rd deposit bonus – 50% up to 1000 USD

○ 4th deposit – 100% up to 2000 USD

○ 1st deposit bonus – 100% up to 400 USD + 100 free spins ○ 2nd deposit bonus – 75% up to 600 USD + 50 free spins ○ 3rd deposit bonus – 50% up to 1000 USD ○ 4th deposit – 100% up to 2000 USD New Game Bonus: Deposit at least 0.00024 BTC to receive 45 FS on BGaming’s Hot Chilli Bells.

Weekly Bonuses: The Weekly promotions offered by MIRAX Casino include a Monday Reload Bonus of up to 0.0048 BTC + 50 FS, a Wednesday Reload Bonus of up to 100 FS, and a Thursday Lootbox bonus of up to 1000 FS.

Weekend Free Spins: Deposit at least 0.00096 BTC on weekends to receive 33 FS on the next day.

Highroller Cashback: If your daily spending is between 0.0019 BTC and 0.019 BTC, get a highroller cashback of up to 20%.

Tournaments: Enter KatsuBet’s Weekend Festival to share a prize pool of $150 and 350 FS.

VIP Program: VIP players get exclusive benefits and rewards over normal casino players. Advance to higher levels by wagering more to unlock more rewards.

Final Thoughts on the Best BTC & Crypto Casinos 2025

Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the way we transact. Offering lightning-fast transaction speeds with a fraction of the cost of fiat payments, cryptocurrencies are the ideal online gambling banking option. The best crypto casinos featured in this article offer the latest crypto casino games, generous bonuses, and lucrative loyalty programs. So, head over to any of the top 5 crypto casinos and register for an account for an unparalleled gambling experience.

