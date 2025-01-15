The House of Representatives has called for mandatory testing and vaccination against hepatitis for every child under the age of five in Nigeria.

It also directed the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to ensure that children who test positive for hepatitis receive mandatory treatment.

Health facilities across the country have also been urged to adhere to safety standards to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Kwamoti Laori (PDP, Adamawa) during the plenary session on Tuesday.

Hepatitis burden

Hepatitis is a major public health issue in Nigeria, characterised by five main strains: A, B, C, D, and E. The most prevalent strains are hepatitis B (HBV) and Hepatitis C (HCV).

These infections are responsible for chronic liver diseases, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death globally, with an estimated 1.3 million deaths annually.

A significant number of infected persons are in Africa, with Nigeria having the highest burden.

The motion

Presenting the motion on the floor of the House, Mr Laori expressed concern about the prevalence of the disease in Nigeria, noting that part of the reason for this is the limited access to quality health care.

He noted that children are especially vulnerable to infection, which can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth, through contact with infected blood, unsafe injections, exposure to sharp instruments, or direct contact between infected and uninfected children, particularly those aged 0-5 years.

He said that a “larger percentage of the global scorecard of infection is found in Africa, where it is estimated that about 5 –10 per cent of the population suffers from chronic Hepatitis B infection, while the Hepatitis C virus spreads among about 5.3 per cent of the African population without adequate care or treatment.”

“We must be cognisant of the need to urgently investigate the prevalence of viral hepatitis to prevent its widespread,” he added.

He further noted that hepatitis has remained prevalent despite the adoption of the Nigeria Strategy on Immunisation and Primary Health Care Systems Strengthening policy, which will run from 2018 to 2028.

Mr Laori said about $3 billion was estimated for this policy.

Consequently, the house directed the Ministry of Information and National Orientation and other relevant agencies to create awareness and promote testing, vaccination, and treatment to prevent the spread of viral hepatitis in the country.

Additionally, it mandated the Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the alarming rate of viral hepatitis reports within three weeks for further legislative action.

