The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have formalised a partnership aimed at eliminating regulatory gaps and enhancing consumer protection in the telecommunications industry.

The two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in Abuja, committing to greater regulatory collaboration and efficiency.

The agreement was designed to harmonise oversight functions between the two bodies, addressing challenges posed by overlapping regulations to ensure that consumer issues and market violations are effectively managed without duplication or conflict.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, stressed the importance of synergy among regulatory agencies.

“This explains the interwoven relationship between the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). It ensures that if one agency, due to certain limitations, fails to identify or address a consumer issue or regulatory violation, the other agency, potentially with a different perspective, will be able to step in effectively,” Mr Bello said.

He emphasised that Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) mandates cooperation between the FCCPC and sector regulators, describing the MoU as a critical step towards fulfilling this legal requirement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, the partnership simplifies the process for consumers by reducing the need to navigate between two government agencies on the same issue. He added that it would also benefit telecoms operators by streamlining their operations and offering a one-stop-shop approach for regulatory oversight.

Mr Bello described the achievement as both challenging and rewarding, attributing its success to the unwavering commitment of Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the NCC, and the shared vision of both institutions.

“The signing of this MoU represents the unification of two dedicated regulatory bodies, aligning with legal mandates to close gaps in telecoms industry oversight,” he added.

For telecoms operators and consumers, the agreement promises significant benefits. It introduces seamless collaboration between the agencies, prioritises consumer protection, promotes fair competition, and addresses exploitative practices.

Mr Maida echoed these views, describing the MoU as a pivotal milestone in regulatory governance. He expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasising that it would enhance consumer protection while fostering fair competition within the telecoms sector.

“This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry,” Mr Maida said.

He noted that the partnership would harmonise the regulatory efforts of the NCC and FCCPC, reducing uncertainty and advancing the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.

Highlighting the role of telecommunications as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development, Mr Maida emphasised the necessity of ensuring a level playing field for stakeholders and safeguarding consumers’ access to affordable and reliable services.

He commended the FCCPC’s dedication to promoting healthy competition and protecting consumer rights, adding that the partnership’s groundwork would address current challenges while anticipating future needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

