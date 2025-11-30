Lift Africa Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to advance justice, has called for urgent action to protect women and girls from digital violence, rising insecurity in schools, and the continued failure of Kano State to pass the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law.

The organisation, which works on justice, empowerment and sustainable development, said girls’ safety online, at home, in school and in communities must be non-negotiable.

This year’s global theme, “UNiTE: To End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” draws attention to rising cases of cyberstalking, online harassment, image-based abuse, sextortion, impersonation and non-consensual deepfake content.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the organisation’s Founder and Executive Director, Aisha Hamman, described digital violence as “real violence” with grave consequences for mental health, education, democratic participation and human rights.

Citing global studies, Ms Hamman, a lawyer and human rights advocate, noted that up to 95 per cent of deepfake sexual images target women, while 58 per cent of women worldwide have experienced online violence.

The group said its work in Northern Nigeria shows that online abuse is connected to broader failures in physical, social, legal and digital protection systems.

The Foundation also condemned the recent abductions of schoolgirls in Kebbi and Niger states, describing them as “a direct assault on girls’ rights to safety, education, and dignity.”

It called on the federal government to strengthen implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative, intensify rescue efforts and expand psychosocial support for affected families.

Focus on Kano State

Ms Hamman said their 2025 campaign will prioritise Kano State, which remains the only state yet to fully domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“Despite its population of more than 20 million across 44 local government areas, Kano has only one Sexual Assault Referral Centre, a situation the group says leaves survivors with limited access to justice and support,” the lawyer said.

“Underreporting, stigma and community pressure continue to worsen the situation, while the absence of a comprehensive legal framework denies survivors the protections offered by the VAPP law.”

The organisation said it has spent six years advocating for change and contributed to the development of the Harmonised VAPP Provisions, now integrated into the Kano State Penal Code Amendment framework.

“The provisions are awaiting passage after engagements with communities, traditional leaders and government actors from 2019 to 2024.

Gender Justice Summit

As part of this year’s commemoration, the foundation announced the Kano Gender Justice Summit, scheduled for 10 December, International Human Rights Day.

The summit, themed “Building Pathways to Protection: Advancing Legal Protections and Strengthening Community Action Against Gender-Based Violence,” will bring together justice actors, policymakers, traditional and religious leaders, youth advocates, survivor champions, digital safety experts and development partners.

The meeting will also produce a Community Declaration for Protection and Justice to guide coordinated action across Kano’s five emirate councils and relevant state institutions, Ms Hamman said.

Activities for the 16 Days

Throughout the campaign, Lift Africa Foundation said it will implement activities including media advocacy, radio jingles, community sensitisation on digital violence, engagement with traditional and religious leaders, youth-focused dialogues, disability-inclusive activities, a Zero-Tolerance Football Match for men and boys, and community awareness walks.

The organisation said these efforts aim to strengthen justice systems and build community-driven protection frameworks.

Lift Africa Foundation urged government agencies, technology companies, justice institutions, civil society, traditional and religious leaders and international partners to enforce laws that protect women and girls online and offline, hold perpetrators accountable and invest in sustainable prevention and response mechanisms.

“There is no excuse for physical, psychological, or digitally mediated abuse,” the organisation said, adding that every girl deserves to live, learn, speak, lead and thrive without fear.

About Lift Africa Foundation

Established in 2018, Lift Africa Foundation works across Northern Nigeria on gender justice, legal empowerment and governance reform.

The organisation said it has empowered more than 5,060 women and girls through livelihood and civic programmes; reintegrated over 3,000 out-of-school children into formal education; secured 86 convictions in cases of sexual and gender-based violence; and championed the multi-stakeholder campaign that led to the adoption of the Harmonised VAPP Law in Kano.

It said it has also advocated for the domestication and implementation of the VAPP Law in other Northern states, including Adamawa.