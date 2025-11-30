Africa’s first perfume bar is set to open in Abuja next week as part of a joint initiative between the popular British fragrance house Electimuss London and Nigerian niche perfume retailer Seinde Signature.

The launch comes as Electimuss London marks its 10th anniversary with a multi-city tour across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, highlighting Nigeria’s growing relevance in the global luxury fragrance market.

Scheduled for 1–4 December, the anniversary events will include fragrance showcases, cocktail gatherings and consumer engagement stops in partnership with Seinde Signature, one of Nigeria’s leading distributors of niche perfumery.

Sponsored by OPay, the multi-day, multi-city event showcases a fusion of innovation, lifestyle, and luxury.

The anniversary is structured as a three-city tour across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, with each stop offering exclusive experiences tailored for fragrance lovers, industry leaders, and luxury consumers.

Tours

The tour opens in Lagos on 1 December, with a high-class cocktail soirée at SORA, Trinity Towers, Victoria Island. The event is expected to host celebrities, influencers, tastemakers, and international VIPs, setting the tone for a celebration of elegance and scent.

On 2 December, the festivities will move to Seinde Signature’s Port Harcourt store, which is to strengthen the brand’s relationship with its South-South clientele and expand the cultural footprint of niche perfumery in the region.

The grand finale will take place in Abuja on 3 and 4 December 2025, at the newly launched Seinde Signature Perfume Bar, situated in Jabi Lake Mall.

The 145-square-meter space, the first perfume bar of its kind in Nigeria, is positioned as a sensory oasis where customers can explore the world’s finest niche fragrances in an atmosphere of refined luxury, marking a significant evolution in fragrance retail on the continent.

Partnership

Speaking at the partnership announcement in Lagos, Seinde Signature’s General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Oreoluwa Olusola, stated that the British fragrance house has been their top-performing brand since its launch in 2020.

Electimuss has been our best-selling brand since we started. They are celebrating their 110th anniversary, and they have chosen to do so in Nigeria, as it is one of their most lucrative markets.

“The brand is like family to us, and for them to want to celebrate their ten years with us is a huge deal. It shows how much they value the Nigerian customer,” she explained.

Ms Olusola added that the anniversary will also spotlight Seinde Signature’s newest innovation, Africa’s first-ever perfume bar, opening at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

She said the perfume bar will be a lifestyle space that blends luxury, relaxation, and scent exploration. She also described the partnership with OPay as a strategic alignment of excellence.

“The last leg of the celebration is going to be in our newest store, which is Africa’s first-ever perfume bar. It’s going to be like a lounge where you can come with your friends, relax, enjoy drinks, and experience fragrances.

“Even the drinks will be inspired by the scents. We consider ourselves the best in the perfume industry, and we consider OPay the best in the finance industry. There is a real synergy there,” Ms Olusola explained.

Electimuss London

For Electimuss London, renowned for fragrances inspired by the grandeur and opulence of ancient Rome, the celebration signifies more than a milestone.

It serves as a statement of confidence in Nigeria’s luxury market and affirms Seinde Signature’s reputation as a global-level partner in niche perfumery. The brand’s iconic bottle designs, reminiscent of Roman generals, continue to symbolise strength, artistry, and timeless sophistication.

In four years, Seinde Signature has reshaped Nigeria’s luxury fragrance industry, opening premium locations in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, and hosting exclusive fragrance events.

The brand has also collaborated with notable international houses such as Clive Christian, Panadora Sweden, and Christian Provenzano, further cementing its status as Nigeria’s gateway to world-class scents.

The collaboration aims to merge art, culture, and fragrance in a way that elevates Nigeria’s standing in the global creative and luxury sectors.