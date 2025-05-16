Toun Okewale Sonaiya, CEO of Women Radio 91.7, is on a mission to amplify women’s voices in a media landscape that often sidelines them. In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she shares how her passion for gender equity led her to create Nigeria’s first women-focused radio station—and why she believes storytelling is a powerful tool for change.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: My journey began with a deep passion for the media and a firm belief that women’s voices should be heard not as an afterthought, but at the heart of conversations where decisions are made. As a broadcaster, I saw how women’s stories were often sidelined in mainstream media. I knew something had to change. That vision led to Women Radio 91.7, Nigeria’s first and only radio station dedicated solely to women.

Building it wasn’t easy. I faced scepticism, people asked, “Why a radio station for women? Will it work?” But for every doubt, there was a woman whose story needed to be told. That kept me going. Today, Women Radio 91.7 stands as proof that when women’s voices are amplified, society moves forward.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: Women leaders inspire and empower others by showing what’s possible. When women see other women leading, breaking barriers, and making an impact, it gives them the confidence to do the same. It’s not just about titles or positions; it’s about lifting others as they rise. Women leaders share their journeys openly, showing that challenges and setbacks are part of growth, not reasons to stop. They mentor, encourage, and create opportunities for more women to step into leadership.

Most importantly, they lead with authenticity and purpose, proving that leadership isn’t about being perfect; it’s about making a difference and bringing others along. When one woman rises, she lights the way for many more.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: Women in leadership bring unique strengths and perspectives that shape organisations and communities in powerful ways. While qualities like resilience, strategic thinking, and decisiveness are not gender-specific, women often lead with a blend of empathy, collaboration, and adaptability that sets them apart.

Women often bring a deep sense of emotional intelligence to leadership. They need the ability to read the room, understand unspoken challenges, and support their teams with sensitivity and awareness. They don’t just manage people; they truly connect with them. Many women leaders have a natural instinct for recognising what their teams need: encouragement, guidance, or being heard. This not only strengthens workplace culture but also creates an environment where people feel valued and motivated to do their best.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: One of the biggest hurdles was gaining the trust and support of stakeholders not used to seeing women in decision-making roles. There were moments when my expertise was questioned, or my vision was met with scepticism simply because I was a woman advocating for women. To overcome this, I had to be relentless in proving the value of our work, backing every initiative with results, amplifying stories of real impact, and ensuring that Women Radio wasn’t just another station but a force for change.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: One of the most rewarding moments in my career has been witnessing the real impact of Women Radio 91.7 in transforming lives. From grassroots communities to urban centres, we have given women a voice, connected them to opportunities, and amplified issues that matter. I remember a woman who called into our programme, sharing her struggle with domestic violence. She felt unheard and powerless. Through our platform, she found legal support, regained her confidence, and rebuilt her life. Moments like this remind me why I started this journey.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: To every young Nigerian woman aspiring to lead, I want you to know this: your dreams are valid, and your voice matters. The path to leadership may not always be smooth, but don’t let that stop you. Believe in yourself, even when others doubt you. Speak up, take up space, and don’t be afraid to fail because every setback is a lesson, not the end of the road. Surround yourself with people who inspire and challenge you, keep learning, and never stop growing.

There will be days when you feel discouraged but always remind yourself why you started. Stay true to your values, lift others as you rise, and most importantly, never shrink yourself to make others comfortable. You are powerful, you are capable, and the world needs your leadership.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: Balancing the responsibilities of being a CEO with my personal life is a constant learning process. Some days, I feel like I have it all figured out, and other days, there aren’t enough hours. But I’ve come to realise that balance isn’t about perfection, it’s about making intentional choices.

I’ve learned to prioritise what truly matters, whether giving my all to my work, being present for my family, or simply taking a moment to recharge. I rely on a strong support system, delegate when needed, and remind myself that it’s okay to pause and breathe. At the end of the day, what keeps me grounded is knowing that success isn’t just about achievements, it’s also about living a fulfilled and meaningful life.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you, and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Okewale Sonaiya: The theme “Accelerate Action” is a powerful reminder that progress for women cannot wait. It means taking bold, deliberate steps to break barriers, amplify women’s voices, and create real opportunities for growth and equality.

As a leader, I believe in leading with purpose, empathy, and urgency. It’s not just about making plans; it’s about taking action that truly makes a difference in women’s lives. Whether through mentorship, advocacy, or policy influence, I strive to ensure that every effort leads to meaningful, lasting change. This theme fuels my passion to keep pushing forward, inspiring others to join and work together for a more inclusive and equitable world.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Okewale Sonaiya is also a member of WIMBIZ.

