The atmosphere was electric at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo as the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final concluded with a celebration of athletic excellence, crowning the event’s Top 10 Most Valuable Performers (MVPs) in a colorful closing ceremony.

Over four days of fierce competition, young athletes from across Nigeria showcased their talent in track and field events across cadet, youth, junior, and senior categories.

The grand finale, which drew dignitaries including the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and MTN executives, climaxed with the much-anticipated MVP awards.

Standout performances highlight final day

Among the highlights of the final day were the 200m, 800m, and High Jump events.

In the Senior Women’s 200m, Faith Odumoso dazzled the crowd by completing a sprint double, clocking 24.17 seconds to take gold.

Miracle Donald and Jane Onyeneho followed closely to claim silver and bronze respectively.

Bayelsa’s Akumodogiyo Shalom George clinched gold in the men’s 200m, with Victor Marcus Williams and Pelumi Emmanuel Adesunloro completing the podium.

In the junior category, Faith Chukwuma secured her second medal with a dominant win in the 200m, adding to her earlier 100m bronze.

Ezekiel Asuquo of Team MTN also impressed, winning both the 400m and 200m races.

Bernice Onoriode delivered a standout performance in the Youth Girls’ 200m, achieving a personal best of 25.52s to complete a sprint double, while Onyemech Peter Onoriode led the boys with a personal best of 22.74s.

The cadet events were equally competitive, with Ebimoboere Christopher leading a clean sweep for Team MVP in the Girls’ 200m final and Abdulaleem Abdulsalam dominating the boys’ category in 24.96s.

Middle distance and field events

Akwa Ibom’s Inimfon Akaso and Edidiong Udotong placed first and third respectively in the Senior Men’s 800m final, with Solomon Josiah from Real Overcomers taking silver. In the Junior Men’s 800m, Saviour Alexander stormed to victory in 2:04.31.

Elizabeth Olumide topped the Junior Women’s 800m with a personal best of 2:14.65, followed by Patience Joseph and Esther Nwankwo.

In the High Jump, Youth Girls’ competitors Karo Onisuru and Favour Owivri both cleared 1.45m, while Clergy Edet and Chukwuemeka Alozie emerged winners in the senior women’s and men’s categories, respectively.

Relay events saw Team MVP dominate the Cadet and Youth 4x100m races, while Team MTN took top honors in the Junior and Senior categories.

MVPs recognised for all-round excellence

The Grand Final also celebrated the tournament’s most outstanding athletes, with Uyo, Benin, and Lagos producing some of the best performers:

UYO – TOP 10 MVPs

1. Abdulaleem Abdulsalam (Cadet): 100m GOLD, 200m GOLD, 4x100m GOLD

2. Ebimoboere Christopher (Cadet): 100m GOLD, 200m GOLD, 4x100m GOLD

3. Saviour Nnokama (Cadet): 100m Silver

4. Bernice Onoriode (Youth): 100m GOLD, 200m GOLD, 4x100m GOLD

5. Victory Aganya (Youth): 400m GOLD, mixed 4x400m Bronze

6. Muhammed Jimoh (Youth): 100m GOLD, High Jump GOLD, Long Jump GOLD, 4x100m Silver

7. Jesulayomi Ogundijo (Youth): 400m GOLD, mixed 4x400m Silver

8. Ejiro Peter (Junior): 100m GOLD, 4x100m Silver

9. Miracle Sonny (Junior): 400m GOLD, 200m Bronze

10. William Stanley (Junior): 100m GOLD

BENIN – TOP 10 MVPs

1. David Ekunwe (Cadet): 400m GOLD, 200m Silver, Long Jump Silver

2. Mary Chioma Edeh (Youth): Triple Jump GOLD, 800m Silver

3. Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel (Youth): 800m GOLD, 400m Silver

4. Ufuoma Merit (Youth): 100m Bronze

5. Esther Nwankwo (Youth): 400m Silver

6. Elizabeth Olumide (Youth): 400m GOLD

7. Onyemech Peter Onoriode (Youth): 200m Bronze

8. Seriki Kehinde Opemipo (Youth): 100m GOLD, 200m Silver

9. Destiny Reuben (Youth): 200m GOLD

10. Tejiri Ugoh (Youth): 100m GOLD

LAGOS – TOP 10 MVPs

1. Abigael Ogunbowale (Cadet): 200m GOLD, 400m GOLD

2. Aaron Usifo (Cadet): 100m Silver

3. Ibrahim Ahmed (Youth): 400m GOLD

4. Emmanuel Akolo (Youth): 100m Silver, 200m Bronze

5. Fathia Akorede (Youth): 100m Silver

6. Promise Egbebe (Youth): 100m Bronze

7. Rebecca Enilolobo (Youth): 200m Silver

8. Mighty Otunola (Youth): 200m GOLD, 100m GOLD

9. Goodnews Saturday (Youth): 200m Bronze

10. Tunmise Ebimetan (Youth): 100m GOLD

