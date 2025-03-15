Zainab Aliyu is the CEO & Creative Director of AABOUX, a stylish, luxurious leather brand founded in 2017.

Mrs Aliyu is also a Finance Professional and a UK-qualified Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA) with over 15 years of experience, mainly in the oil and gas sector, across five continents.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Aliyu discusses her journey from finance to fashion, the challenges of being a woman in leadership, and her insights on empowering the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Aliyu: My professional journey has been one of evolution, driven by curiosity, passion, and a desire to create something unique. I started my career in audit where I trained at a big four accounting firm in the UK, and subsequently in finance, which laid a strong foundation in business strategy, governance, and leadership. However, my deep-rooted passion for creativity and design led me to pivot into the world of luxury fashion — founding AABOUX in 2017, a brand that blends artistry, functionality, and timeless craftsmanship.

Becoming a CEO wasn’t something I set out to achieve overnight — it was the result of years of learning, adapting, and consistently pushing the boundaries of what was possible. It required technical knowledge and emotional intelligence — balancing vision with execution and creativity with business acumen.

Today, as the CEO & Creative Director of AABOUX, I find fulfilment in building a brand that represents African excellence on a global stage while creating opportunities for women in the creative economy. I also serve on the boards of Leadway Pensure, Interconnect Clearing House, and Robert & John, which gave me a deeper understanding of corporate governance and decision-making at the highest levels.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mrs Aliyu: Women leaders inspire others by leading with empathy, resilience, and inclusivity. I’ve found that the most impactful women in leadership uplift others by creating spaces where women feel seen, heard, and supported.

Empowerment comes not only from what we achieve but how we bring others along the journey — whether through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, or simply by showing that it’s possible to lead authentically without compromising one’s values.

For me, empowering others means being intentional about opening doors, especially for younger women navigating their careers and entrepreneurship. It’s important that women see diverse representations of leadership and understand that success doesn’t have to fit into a singular mold.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Aliyu: Women bring a multidimensional perspective to leadership — blending strength with emotional intelligence, intuition with strategy, and collaboration with decisiveness.

I believe women leaders tend to approach leadership in a more holistic and inclusive way, recognising that the success of a team is not just about performance but about the overall well-being of the people within it.

Our ability to lead with both head and heart — balancing results with humanity — creates environments where people feel more connected, motivated, and inspired to thrive.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Aliyu: One of the challenges I’ve faced is leading and managing a team of men in a space where women in leadership roles are still often questioned. I recall having to let go of a team member who struggled with taking orders or direction from me simply because I was a woman. It was a difficult decision, but it taught me the importance of setting clear boundaries, standing firm in my authority, and prioritising the collective vision over individual egos.

Another unforgettable experience was walking into a factory to source materials, only for the owner to size me up — both as a woman and because of my small frame — and dismissively tell me that they only sold in dollars, implying that I couldn’t afford it. I laugh about it now because today, AABOUX sources materials from across the world, is stocked in five countries, and sells to customers in over 20 countries.

These experiences have reinforced my belief that underestimation can be a powerful fuel for success — if you choose to let your work speak louder than the doubts others place on you.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Aliyu: One of the most rewarding moments was being entrusted with board roles at Leadway Pensure and Interconnect Clearing House. Sitting at the table where key decisions were made — in industries where women are often underrepresented — reinforced my passion for advocating for more women in leadership.

Another defining moment was the launch of AABOUX’s collection at Bloomingdale’s — a milestone that showed how African luxury can take its place on the global stage. Each achievement reminds me that leadership is about creating pathways for others while staying true to your purpose.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Aliyu: Young Nigerian women aspiring to leadership should embrace their journeys as unique assets.

Every experience—whether transitioning between industries or starting from scratch—adds value. It’s important to show up with confidence, own your narrative, and let your work speak for itself rather than waiting for external validation.

Continuous learning is key. Staying curious, investing in education, seeking mentorship, and asking the right questions can open unexpected opportunities. Leadership also thrives on relationships, making it essential to build and nurture a strong network.

Setbacks are inevitable, but they offer valuable lessons. Some of the greatest insights come from mistakes that force a shift in perspective or approach. Instead of dwelling on failures, learn from them, adapt, and keep moving forward.

Finally, true leadership is about lifting others as you grow. Success is more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others, so sharing knowledge, supporting women’s voices, and fostering inclusivity should always be part of the journey.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Aliyu: Balance is a continuous journey, not a destination. I’ve learned that the key is prioritisation and boundaries.

I’m very intentional about carving out time for family, self-care, and personal passions — knowing that I can’t pour into others if my own cup is empty. I’ve also learned the power of delegation — trusting my team and leaning on systems that allow me to focus on what matters most. Ultimately, balance is about giving yourself grace — knowing that you can have it all, just not all at once.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Aliyu: “Accelerate Action” is a powerful reminder that progress happens when we choose to move forward — not when everything is perfect, but in spite of the challenges around us. For me, it means showing up every day with intention, consistency, and the courage to create the future I want to see for myself and my children.

My journey across different industries — from finance to fashion — has shown me that action isn’t always about grand gestures. Whether it was stepping into board roles or launching AABOUX, the common thread has been the willingness to take the first step, learn along the way, and keep pushing forward.

Building AABOUX has taught me that action is often about taking small, consistent steps — from turning an idea into a prototype, to pushing through setbacks, to knocking on doors until the right one opens. I’ve learned that success doesn’t always come from one big breakthrough, but from the daily decision to keep going, even when the odds are stacked against you.

The theme also speaks to the power of community and collaboration. I believe that when women come together — whether through mentorship, partnerships, or simply amplifying each other’s voices — we can accelerate action far beyond what any of us can achieve alone.

Finally, accelerating action means not waiting for permission. It’s about betting on yourself, taking the first step, and trusting that the path will unfold as you move forward.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Aliyu is also a member of WIMBIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

