The controversy surrounding Nigerian singer Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololade and his father, Fatai Odunsi, has taken a new turn.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Odunsi accused the ‘Lonely at the Top’ hitmaker of abandoning him since he suffered a stroke in March 2022.

Mr Odunsi, a musician, in a video on Friday, sought public financial assistance for medical treatment, alleging that the ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ crooner ignored his calls and failed to provide any support.

However, the 30-year-old singer denied the allegations, insisting that he had always been truthful to his father and never neglected his responsibilities.

The situation escalated further on Saturday when Mr Odunsi and his family revealed additional details about their grievances with the former YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution signee.

In a viral video, the family, speaking through a female representative—believed to be Asake’s paternal aunt, claimed Asake abandoned his alleged 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat and made specific demands from him.

The family said: “I’m begging you, Asake; you’ll grow old one day, so please take care of your father. Asake needs to come and do what is required. Even if Nigerians contributed N10 billion to Mr Odunsi, Asake’s N1 million would make him happier than he is today. The Quran says we will reap whatever we sow in this life. Ololade, Mr Money, we want you to continue growing, and God will keep blessing you. May God also help you to support your father.

“I won’t go into your mother’s issue, but you must do the right thing and care for your father. In Isale Eko, you can find a house worth N40 million or N50 million. You could buy one for your father so he can live off the rent if you don’t want to provide for him directly. If you don’t want to take care of him, at least buy a house worth N50 million in his name, and he will survive on the rent. He’s not asking for much.”

DNA

Additionally, the family urged Asake to take full responsibility for Zeenat.

Furthermore, they demanded a DNA test for Zeenat, stating that Asake’s father had been caring for her since birth.

“This is the woman who gave birth to his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, whom his father has been caring for. Zeenat’s mother has been living with Asake’s father in the same house since you (Asake) abandoned them. As for Zeenat, your 11-year-old daughter, you need to take responsibility for her.

“Zeenat’s mother is here, and since you’re doubting her paternity, she is ready for a DNA test to confirm the truth. We know that men sometimes deny fathering children, but a DNA test will settle it. Zeenat’s mother and her family are willing to follow you to any location of your choice for the test”, they said.

The family revealed that Asake didn’t hold a naming ceremony for Zeenat, which they said was his primary responsibility as a father.

They threatened to send the video to Asake’s former boss, singer Olamide, who owns YBNL Nation, the record label to which Asake was previously signed.

“Your father was the one who conducted Zeenat’s naming ceremony. Now, no one wants to marry her mother because she had a child with you, and before she finds a suitor, it will take time. Please, Asake, do what is needed.”

Reactions

However, the family’s latest video sparked controversy on social media, with some netizens expressing shock that Asake has a daughter.

While some criticised the singer’s actions, others rallied in his support.

Below are some of the reactions.

