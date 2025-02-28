President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill, passed by the National Assembly, into law.
The president signed the budget at a ceremony at the State House, Abuja on Friday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the National Assembly passed the N54.99 trillion budget earlier this month, an increase of about 700 billion from the N54.2 trillion proposed by the president, who had earlier increased his proposal to the lawmakers.
Details later…
