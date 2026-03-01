A three-person council will temporarily govern Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The council, made up of President Masoud Pezeshkian and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, as well as a member of the Guardian Council, will assume responsibility for the transitional phase, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

The trio will assume Mr Khamenei’s duties until the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 influential clerics, nominates a successor.

Iranian law states that the Assembly of Experts must pick a new supreme leader as soon as possible.

It is unclear who could succeed Mr Khamenei, who was killed in wide-ranging strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel on Saturday.

(dpa/NAN)