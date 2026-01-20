Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, on Monday, openly admitted to killing 22 members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Kainerugaba, who is also the country’s Chief of Defence Force, wrote in a series of posts on X that the government killed 22 members of the opposition party last week, during the presidential election, which saw his father secure a seventh term.

He also threatened to kill the leading opposition candidate and leader of the NUP party, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine. He, however, later deleted the tweets.

The election, which extended President Museveni’s decades-long hold on power, was marred by an internet shutdown, attacks on opposition figures, and a clampdown on civic groups.

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week. I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi,” Mr Kainerugaba wrote in the now-deleted post.

“I’m giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police. If he doesn’t, we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly,” he also wrote.

In another post, he said, “Personally, I’m embarrassed by our record. 22 killed in one week is too low. I promise to do better.”

He also said, “We will kill on sight all NUP so-called ‘Foot Soldiers’ until Mzee says otherwise.”

His comment confirms the allegation made by the 43-year-old former pop star, Bobi Wine, that at least 21 people have died as a result of the government’s effort to clamp down on dissent.

On Saturday, hours before the election result was announced, Bobi Wine alleged that the military had attempted to arrest him.

Narrating on Saturday how he narrowly escaped arrest after security forces raided his home on Friday night, he wrote, “Last night was tough at our home in Magere.

“The military and police raided us. They switched off the power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering over.

“I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest. I know that these criminals are looking for me everywhere, and I am trying my best to keep safe. I understand that there has been great concern and speculation regarding my whereabouts.

“Please understand this is the context of a nationwide internet shutdown. Given the commotion that happened at our house at night, and given that no one is allowed to access the house, our neighbours concluded that they had succeeded in abducting us and spread the news,” he wrote.

Bobi Wine also rejected the presidential election results announced by the country’s electoral commission, which declared that Mr Museveni had secured more than 7.9 million votes, representing 71.6 per cent of the total.

He alleged widespread electoral malpractice, including ballot stuffing, military interference in the electoral process, detention of opposition leaders and polling officials, and other violations.

“We reiterate our complete rejection of the fake results,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, asserting that the announced outcome has “zero backing.”

In a post on X, on Tuesday, Bobi Wine condemned Mr Kainerugaba’s threats against him and demanded that the military vacate his compound.

“My wife and people are not safe,” he wrote.

Amnesty International earlier tagged the election period in Uganda as one marked by “a brutal campaign of repression,” highlighting the government’s use of tear gas, pepper spray, beatings, and other forms of violence.

Mr Kainerugaba, however, hopes to succeed his father.

He has openly declared his political ambitions and his desire to succeed his father in power.

This has raised concerns about a potential dynastic succession, given that Mr Museveni has no widely recognised successor within the upper ranks of the ruling National Resistance Movement.