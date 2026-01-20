Seplat Energy Plc has announced that its ANOH gas project, a 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) midstream gas processing plant located in Imo State, has commenced gas supply.

“Following completion of the 11km Indorama gas export pipeline and receipt of regulatory approval from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), on Friday, 16th January 2026, ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) commenced gas supply to Indorama,” the company said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday.

Seplat noted that it achieved the feat “under a firm and interruptible Gas Sales Agreements,” adding that four upstream wells that had been on standby since November 2025 were brought online to ease the flow of gas.

AGPC has been described as one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects, expected to aid the country’s transition to cleaner, less expensive fuels, including natural gas for power generation. The joint venture is owned by the Nigerian Government (57.5 per cent), Seplat (20 per cent), Shell (15 per cent), Total Energies (5 per cent) and Agip (2.5 per cent), according to information on the company’s website.

The integrated plant comprises two 150 mmscfd gas processing units, liquefied petroleum gas recovery units, condensate stabilisation units, a 16MW power plant and other supporting facilities.

According to Seplat, condensate production at AGPC has reached 2.0-2.5 kboepd, with the expectation that this level will rise further as gas production ramps up to design capacity.

Arrangements are being made to start sales of processed gas to the Nigeria NLG with an offtake agreement structured on an interruptible basis, which will support the gas plant to further boost production towards full capacity.

The development of the OB3 pipeline export route by Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company, initially planned as the primary channel for ANOH gas supply to the local market, has restarted, with a revised completion date to be announced, the statement noted.

“ANOH will provide material income streams for Seplat, reduce our carbon intensity and contribute significantly to the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, set at our recent CMD,” Roger Brown, Seplat’s CEO, said.

“It will also increase energy access for Nigerians in terms of both power and clean cooking fuel for the local communities, while advancing delivery of our mission to support economic prosperity in Nigeria,” he added.