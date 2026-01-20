Award-winning Afrobeats singer Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun has reacted to his colleague, Seun Kuti, over the latter’s criticism of his fan base, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the online dispute between Wizkid and Seun began after members of Wizkid FC described the singer as a “modern-day Fela”.

The comparison drew sharp criticism from Seun, the son of late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Seun, 43, described the remark as disrespectful and repeatedly called out both Wizkid and his fan base for likening his late father to the “Ojuelegba” hitmaker.

He argued that such comparisons undermined Fela’s historical and cultural significance.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram page, Seun warned Wizkid FC against what he described as a “careless and insulting narrative”, insisting that Fela’s legacy should not be trivialised.

Wizkid reacts

Reacting to Seun’s criticism, Wizkid took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to express his displeasure.

The “Made in Lagos” hitmaker reposted a video of a young woman identified as Riri, who criticised Seun in Yoruba and condemned his recent conduct.

In the video, she questioned why members of Seun’s family had not intervened, accusing him of engaging in what she described as “seven days and seven nights”.

She described it as an erratic online behaviour, including verbally attacking and “cursing people’s children”.

“Seun Kuti’s family, is this how you will watch him before he runs mad? He has spent seven days and seven nights acting irrationally. You are cursing people’s children with that kind of language. It will not end well for you or your father. If not for Wizkid, who would still talk about Fela today? Do you think we are still in the 1990s? Your father was successful, yet you are this bitter.

“Is it only pants and weeds you inherited from him? Every time you curse someone, we will curse you in return. I even saw your family members in the comment section claiming you are protecting your father’s name. Wizkid literally has Fela tattooed on his body. I used to think you were wise. You are finished,” the lady said in the video reposted by Wizkid.

‘Fool at 40’

In a separate post, Wizkid claimed he was bigger than Fela.

He also described Seun as a fool and dared him to do his worst.

“Pussy boy, Seun Kuti. Okay, I big pass your papa (daddy). Wetin you wan do (what do you want to do?).

“Fool at 40. Hungry bastard. I’m big wiz, everyday bugger than your papa! Wetin you wan do fool?” he said.

Reacting to the “Morayo” crooner, Seun, who earlier disclosed that he received $120,000 simply for being Fela’s son, took to his Instagram Story to urge Wizkid to remain true to himself.

“Just be yourself, short man, you’re also great. U go delete, you no get mind. Who’s the pussy now, beech? Free Diddy, his Lagos babe, Wizkid is missing him”, he wrote.