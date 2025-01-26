The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given the green light to the promotion of approximately 900 officers.

The commission also reinstated life and property insurance for its operatives.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede revealed this at the commission’s 2024 Rewards and Recognition ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Olukoyede stated that the commission, under his leadership, is working tirelessly to improve the welfare of its personnel.

He revealed that some staff members had been awaiting promotion for six or seven years.

Similarly, according to him, the commission is taking steps to address the long-standing issue of insurance, which has been absent for 20 years.

“We have approved the promotion of about 900 staff, some of whom have been awaiting promotion for about six or seven years.

“We are also taking steps to solve the issues of insurance. For 20 years, we have not had any life and property insurance.

“I believe that in another one or two months, we should be done with our life insurance and also the property insurance,” he said.

According to Mr Olukoyede, the commission has recently taken delivery of 84 apartment units in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

He said the apartments would be distributed and sold to staff members at cost, without any interest charged on the purchase price.

Mr Oloyede further confirmed that he was working on a package to adjust the cost of living for officers, adding that this would be unveiled soon.

“You are aware that we have just taken delivery of about 84 units of apartment in Lekki area in Lagos.

“They are going to be distributed and sold to staff at cost without charging one dime interest on the purchase cost of purchase value,” he explained.

The EFCC chairman emphasised that the commission would do everything possible to ensure the welfare of its personnel was well taken care of, within the limits of its resources.

“We are going to do everything possible to ensure that our welfare is well taken care of within the limits of our resources.

“Even if we have to stretch ourselves, I think we deserve it by virtue of the risk we take in this job,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of integrity, stating that it is the best preservation and assurance.

“Indeed, this recognition coming at a time like this when some bad eggs in our fold are trying to bring back the hand of the clock against our cherished values is a morale booster.

“It shows that hard work pays and integrity has good rewards. For those taking shortcuts to help themselves, I equally charge you to retrace yourself to accountable conduct.

“The internal cleansing going on in the commission will spare no one.

“I will continue to stress the need for us to do the right thing. Integrity is the best preservation and assurance.

“Anything short of it is a disaster waiting to happen. Excellence is not about doing things right once in a while. It is about doing things right at all times.

READ ALSO:EFCC to auction 891 forfeited vehicles

“You need to continue to offer your best as the reward for hard work is no work.

“Government expects us to do more. Nigerians expect us to do more. And we cannot afford to fail,” he said.

During the ceremony, Alvan Gurumnaan was awarded an SUV car for emerging as the best staff member in 2024, while 35 others received cash awards for their outstanding performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sokoto Zonal Directorate was also recognised as the Best Directorate in 2024.

(NAN)

