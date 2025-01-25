The Defence Headquarters says troops have, in the last week, killed a notorious terrorist commander and gun runner identified as Abu Mosaje in Plateau and 96 other terrorists across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Buba, a major general, said the military has intensified ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the nation, targeting not just the terrorists but their network of collaborators, informants and support base.

According to him, Abu Mosaje was killed in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, adding that the same troops apprehended a wanted kidnap kingpin, Babangida Usman, in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Buba said that Mr Babangida had been on the security watch list.

“Furthermore, troops arrested another notorious gunrunner and his son identified as Timothy Yusuf and Timothy Obadiah.

“Meanwhile, in the South East, troops arrested seven IPOB/ESN terrorists including a notorious kidnapper and informants in Enugu North and Ehime Mbano Local Government Areas of Enugu and Imo States.

“Nevertheless, during the week under review, troops neutralised 79 and arrested 224 persons.

“Troops also arrested 28 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 67 kidnapped hostages,” he said.

Mr Buba said the troops in the South-south denied the oil thieves the estimated sum of N747 million during the week.

He added that troops also discovered and destroyed 215 crude oil cooking ovens, 26 dugout pits, 29 boats, 62 storage tanks, 20 drums and 42 illegal refining sites.

He said the troops also recovered one barge, one tugboat, two pumping machines, two speedboats, nine outboard engines, two vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones and eight vehicles among others.

“Troops recovered 842,685 litres of stolen crude oil, 12,340 litres of illegally refined AGO and 200 litres of DPK.

“Furthermore, across all the theatres of operations, troops recovered 104 assorted weapons and 1,953 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown is as follows: 53 AK47 rifles, 25 fabricated rifles, one FN rifle, 11 dane guns, two pump action guns, one fabricated SMG, four IEDs, seven RPG bombs, 30 magazines, four IEDs and three locally made butts.

“Others are: 1,186 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 417 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 49 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 190 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 12 live cartridges, three bandoliers, one baofeng, 35 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones amongst other items.

“Overall, troops remain steadfast in the destruction of terrorists across the country and remain committed to creating conditions in which the safety and security of citizens is guaranteed,” he added.

