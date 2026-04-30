The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has pledged to advance Nigeria’s national interest on the global stage.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the country’s national interest would be advanced through President Bola Tinubu’s 4D foreign policy doctrine.

The 4D doctrine, which stands for Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora, was designed by Mr Tinubu as the country’s foreign policy framework.

In a statement on Wednesday, the new foreign minister expressed her eagerness to assume her new role and contribute to the success of Mr Tinubu’s policy agenda.

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She also expressed gratitude to Mr Tinubu for her appointment.

She said, “I am truly honoured to step into this new position, and wish to express my most profound appreciation to our Nation’s President. Your Excellency, I am truly humbled by your trust and confidence in my abilities.

“I look forward to contributing even more to the continued success of the 4D Foreign Policy Priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, our citizen diplomacy imperatives, and reaffirm to the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my unwavering commitment towards advancing our National Interests in the global arena.”

On Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the appointment of Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu to replace Yusuf Tuggar as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that her appointment followed the resignation of Mr Tuggar, who stepped down to pursue political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Tuggar, who is seeking the APC ticket to become the governor of Bauchi State, had resigned at the president’s request.

Mr Tinubu had asked ministers and other political appointees seeking to contest in 2027 to resign from their current positions by 31 March.

Before his resignation, Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu worked with Mr Tuggar as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Mr Tuggar once noted that the 4D doctrine was designed to protect Nigeria’s interests and also reposition it as a proactive and respected actor on the global stage.

However, critics have described the doctrine as poorly framed.

Meanwhile, the presidency also announced the appointment of Sola Enikanolaiye, a career diplomat with the ministry, as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“Mr Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service,” Mr Onanuga said in the statement.

“He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi,” Mr Onanuga noted.

This appointment, however, is subject to confirmation by the Senate.