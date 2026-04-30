Yobe South Senator, Ibrahim Bomai, has rejected the governorship candidate adopted by a group within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker rejected the move, citing a lack of fairness toward the people of Yobe State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the APC Critical Stakeholders Forum announced Baba Wali, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The forum, which includes the incumbent state governor, Mai-Mala Buni, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, endorsed Mr Wali following a meeting in Abuja.

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However, Mr Bomai, in a statement, said, “The reported anointment of the SSG by the former governor of Yobe State represents a clear assault on democratic principles.”

Mr Bomai said the decision to anoint the former SSG was not a collective one by APC stakeholders in the state. Rather, he said, it was the decision of a single individual against the will of millions.

“It is deeply troubling and highly irregular for a single individual, acting in isolation, to influence the leadership of millions without due process or respect for the will of the people,” he said.

He added: “Such actions are unacceptable and undemocratic. They contradict the core values of fairness, representation, and collective decision-making. Yobe State belongs to its people—not to any individual or select group—and its leadership must reflect the genuine voice and choice of its citizens.

“We strongly reject any form of imposition, injustice, or oppression. We call on all relevant stakeholders to uphold democratic norms and ensure that governance remains transparent, inclusive, and accountable.”

Mr Bomai said that he remains committed to pursuing common democratic rights, undeterred by intimidation or discrimination.

“As citizens, I remain committed to lawful and peaceful means of expressing our concerns,” he said. “I will continue to stand firm in defence of our rights and work collectively to safeguard the integrity of our democracy. No amount of intimidation, segregation, division, or exclusion will be accepted.”

The lawmaker described the anointment as “negative tendencies” which must be rejected “in the interest of unity, justice, and the progress of our dear state.”