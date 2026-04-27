Bahrain has announced that it is revoking the citizenship of people who expressed support or sympathy for Iran in its war with the US.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior disclosed on Monday that 69 people have been stripped of citizenship after ‘expressing sympathy’ for Iran’s actions in the war.

In a post on X, it said, “Stripping of Bahraini citizenship from those who expressed sympathy for and glorified Iran’s sinful hostile acts, and their number so far, including their families by dependency, (69) individuals.”

Bahrain and other Gulf nations were repeatedly targeted by Iran in the latter’s retaliatory attacks on American interests in the region.

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Dozens of people were injured in the attacks on Bahrain, and at least three people were killed.

In March, Iranian drones damaged the Bahrain desalination plant, which processed seawater to supply freshwater to residents.

At the time, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior disclosed that the plant supplied water to at least 30 villages.

“The Iranian aggression randomly bombs civilian targets and causes material damage to a water desalination plant following an attack by a drone,” it had said.

In the same month, the country presented a UN resolution condemning the Iranian attack on the Gulf.

Bahrain is a Shia-majority country led by a Sunni monarchy with ties to Saudi Arabia and the US. Many of its Shia residents also support Iran or oppose the Bahraini monarchy.

Deaths from War

Thousands of people were killed in the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran.

At least 26 people died in Israel, and over 7,000 others were injured. In the UAE, 12 people were killed, and around 224 people were injured.

In Jordan, around 29 people were killed, in Kuwait, 7, and in Saudi Arabia, 3.

Meanwhile, in Tehran, at least 3,375 people died, and more than 26,000 others were injured.