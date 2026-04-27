The Nigeria Police Force has foiled a major railway vandalism syndicate, arresting two suspects and recovering stolen infrastructure valued at over N400 million.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Anthony Placid said the breakthrough was achieved by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

The operation, according to him, led to the arrest of Chisom Goodnews, 32, and Ahmed Adamu, 22, on 9 April in Akwanga, following credible intelligence.

The police spokesperson said the operation resulted in the interception of a trailer truck loaded with about 60 tonnes of vandalised railway tracks and sleepers. The materials were reportedly hidden beneath sacks of groundnut shells to evade detection during transport from Bauchi State to Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

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Preliminary findings revealed that the truck driver had been contracted for N2.5 million to move the stolen items, the police spokesperson said, adding the scenario pointed to an organised network involved in the theft and distribution of critical infrastructure.

Mr Placid said police operatives involved in the arrest rejected a N100 million bribe allegedly offered to secure the release of the suspects and the seized exhibits.

The trailer used for the operation has been confiscated, while investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate, including intended buyers of the stolen materials, Mr Placid added.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, commended the officers for their professionalism and integrity, describing their actions as a reflection of the Force’s core values.