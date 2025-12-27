The Chairperson of the African Union Commission has rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed the African Union’s unwavering commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Somalia.

The African Union administrative arm said it has taken note, with deep concern, of recent developments relating to Somaliland.

“In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission unequivocally reaffirms the longstanding and consistent position of the African Union, grounded in the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, in particular the respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence, as affirmed by the 1964 decision of the Organisation of African Unity.”

Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland, an autonomous region that broke away from Somalia decades ago, in a reciprocal agreement that expands recognition of the Jewish state in the Muslim world.

Somaliland, in northwestern Somalia, has long been in conflict with the central government, declaring independence in 1991 as Somalia descended into civil war and chaos. Since then, Somaliland has governed most of the territory it claims, largely in peace and stability, but it has not received international recognition.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has pushed for international recognition for decades, with President Abdirahman Abdullahi making it a top priority since taking office last year.

In response to the agreement, Somalia’s government on Friday criticised what it called an “unlawful step” by Israel and said Somaliland was “an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part” of Somalia.

The moves by Israel and Somaliland also drew swift condemnation from some of their neighbours.

Egypt said in a statement that its foreign minister had spoken by phone with his counterparts in Somalia, Turkey and Djibouti and that “they underscored their complete rejection of any unilateral measures that could undermine Somali sovereignty or erode the foundations of stability in the country.”

Several other countries condemned Israel’s decision. The African Union (AU) rejected the move and warned that it risked “setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

Somaliland “remains an integral part” of Somalia, an AU member, said the pan-African body’s head, Mahamoud Youssouf.

Mahmoud Youssouf, the chairman of the African Union Commission, the bloc’s administrative arm, said in a statement that he firmly rejected any initiative “aimed at recognising Somaliland as an independent entity.”

“Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

He reaffirmed the position of the union, which represents 55 member states, that Somaliland “remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

Many other nations are struggling to contain their own secessionist movements, and they are wary that recognition of one breakaway region could start a cascade of independence claims.

Many majority-Muslim nations in the Middle East and beyond do not recognise Israel, though Turkey and Egypt are notable exceptions.

In 2020, the Abraham Accords brokered by the first Trump administration established formal relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Israel has been eager to add others to that list, according to the New York Times.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement with Somaliland “is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.” He added: “The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy.”

Mr Netanyahu had invited Mr Abdullahi to visit the Israeli leader’s office.

The AFP reported that United States President Donald Trump said they do not plan to recognise Somaliland. “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” Mr Trump said.

Hailing Israel’s decision as a “historic moment”, Mr Abdullahi said in a post on X that it marked the beginning of a “strategic partnership.”