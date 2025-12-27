The stage is set for another supremacy battle as fierce rivals the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on Saturday at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Group C clash billed for 9:00pm will be played at the 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès, with both teams chasing early qualification for the knockout stage.

Nigeria and Tunisia both won their opening matches. While Super Eagles grinded out a 2-1 win over Tanzania, the North Africans swept Uganda aside with a 3-1 victory.

That has turned Saturday’s encounter between Nigeria and Tunisia into a top-of-the-table battle.

Victory will move either side closer to the Round of 16 and ease pressure ahead of the final group game.

The match also brings together two coaches with deep ties to the game.

Nigeria’s Eric Chelle and Tunisia’s Sami Trabelsi are both former internationals.

They know what this rivalry means and what is at stake.

Rivalry over the years

Nigeria and Tunisia have met 21 times over the past 64 years. Each side has recorded six wins, while nine matches ended in draws. Some of those draws were settled on penalties, often after tense and dramatic contests.

Nigeria have enjoyed the edge in shootouts.

The Super Eagles won two of three penalty deciders, including a 1982 World Cup qualifier and a memorable AFCON quarter-final in Port Said in 2006. Tunisia’s biggest triumph came in 2004, when they beat Nigeria on penalties on home soil and went on to lift their only AFCON title.

The rivalry has also produced rare scenes. Nigeria walked off the pitch in Tunis in 1961 after a disputed goal. Tunisia did the same in 1978 in Kumasi after Nigeria equalised in a bronze-medal match.

More recently, Tunisia shocked Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. A 1–0 win in the Round of 16 ended Nigeria’s perfect group run and marked Tunisia’s first competitive victory over the Super Eagles since 1985.

Saturday’s game promises more intensity. Nigeria want to confirm their status as title contenders. Tunisia, who have already booked a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are chasing a second continental crown.

Tunisia fired up

Tunisia arrive full of confidence after a convincing win over Uganda in Rabat.

Trabelsi has a squad packed with experience and creativity. Captain Ferjani Sassi controls the midfield. Ali Maâloul offers quality from defence.

Hannibal Mejbri brings energy and flair. Dylan Bronn and Montassar Talbi anchor the backline.

“Playing the second match after winning the first one is certainly big motivation for the players and gives them greater confidence,” Trabelsi said in his pre-match press conference. “Tomorrow (Saturday)we face one of the strongest national teams in Africa. We are determined to achieve a positive result that will help us qualify for the next round before the final group match against Tanzania.”

Super Eagles ready to soar higher

Nigeria, however, also boast firepower. Eric Chelle has built his team around a strong spine. Victor Osimhen leads the attack. Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze provide pace and invention from wide areas. At the back, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi offer strength and calm.

Osimhen is still searching for his first goal of the tournament. That could spell danger for Tunisia. The Galatasaray striker has scored 31 goals in 47 appearances for Nigeria and thrives in big games.

Midfield will be key. Captain Wilfred Ndidi is expected to shield the defence and disrupt Tunisia’s rhythm. Alexander Iwobi, set to earn his 93rd cap, will be tasked with linking play and creating chances.

“This is a match of patience and control,” Chelle said. “We must stay focused for 90 minutes.”

Match officials

Discipline will also play a major role. CAF has appointed Malian referee Boubou Traore, known for his strict approach.

Traore has issued over 100 yellow cards across CAF competitions. Senegalese official Issa Sy will serve as VAR, ensuring close scrutiny of key decisions.

Both teams are expected to name strong line-ups, with no major injury concerns reported. Nigeria are likely to keep faith with the side that beat Tanzania, while Tunisia are expected to remain unchanged after their impressive opening win.

Beyond the tactics and history, pride is at stake. Nigeria versus Tunisia rarely disappoints. There is always drama, physical battles and fine margins.

Nigeria vs Tunisia (Head-to-head)

25 Nov 1961: Nigeria 2-1 Tunisia (AFCONq: Lagos)

10 Dec 1961: Tunisia 2-2 Nigeria (AFCONq: Tunis): Match inconclusive as Nigeria walked off the pitch

25 Sep 1977: Tunisia 0-0 Nigeria (WCq: Tunis)

12 Nov 1977: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia (WCq: Lagos)

16 Mar 1978: Tunisia 0-2 Nigeria (AFCON: Kumasi): Match at 1-1 when Tunisia walked off the pitch

29 Jun 1980: Tunisia 2-0 Nigeria (WCq: Tunis)

12 Jul 1980: Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia (WCq: Lagos): Nigeria win 4-3 on penalties

29 Sep 1984: Tunisia 5-0 Nigeria (Friendly: Tunis)

06 Jul 1985: Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia (WCq: Lagos)

20 Jul 1985: Tunisia 2-0 Nigeria (WCq: Tunis)

22 Feb 1992: Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria (SCSA: Tunis)

09 Aug 1997: Tunisia 2-0 Nigeria (LG Cup: Tunis)

23 Jan 2000: Nigeria 4-2 Tunisia (AFCON: Lagos)

11 Feb 2004: Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria (AFCON: Rades): Tunisia win 4-3 on penalties

04 Feb 2006: Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria (AFCON: Port Said): Nigeria win 6-5 on penalties

20 Jun 2009: Tunisia 0-0 Nigeria (WCq: Rades)

06 Sep 2009: Nigeria 2-2 Tunisia (WCq: Abuja)

22 Jan 2016: Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria (CHAN: Kigali)

17 Jul 2019: Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia (AFCON: Cairo)

13 Oct 2020: Tunisia 1-1 Nigeria (Friendly: St. Veit, Austria)

23 Jan 2022: Tunisia 1-0 Nigeria (AFCON: Garoua)