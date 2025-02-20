Pope Francis could consider resigning if his health deteriorates, Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said in a radio interview on Thursday.
“If he found himself in a situation where he was compromised in his ability to have direct contact with people, then I believe he might consider resigning,” Mr Ravasi said.
He described the pope’s condition as complex, but not critical.
French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline also did not rule out resignation.
Regarding speculation that Mr Francis could follow the example of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, Mr Aveline said: “Everything is possible.”
Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 and lived a secluded life in the Vatican until his death at the end of 2022.
Pope Francis has repeatedly rejected rumours of his possible resignation.
However, some time ago he announced that he had submitted a signed letter of resignation at the Vatican Secretariat of State at the beginning of his term of office.
This letter would only take effect if he were incapacitated and too severely affected due to a serious illness and could not carry out his duties.
(dpa/NAN)
