As Ekiti State gears up for the 2026 governorship primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces a defining contest between incumbent Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and challenger, Engineer Kayode Ojo. A recent survey across Ekiti’s 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) reveals a fiercely competitive race, with Ojo holding a surprising edge in 11 LGAs, while Oyebanji remains strong in five. This clash isn’t just about who wins the ticket — it’s about the future of party loyalty, grassroots engagement, and political resilience in Ekiti. Ojo’s campaign is a masterclass in grassroots mobilisation.

His relentless ward-level outreach, personal touch at community events, and disciplined coordinator network have built a formidable presence. From Ado-Ekiti to Ilejemeje, Ojo’s strategy of showing up consistently — whether at small ward meetings or local weddings — has earned him trust and loyalty. His refusal to defect after two failed primary bids resonates deeply with party members who value perseverance over opportunism. Ojo’s narrative as the “steady hand” who stayed to reform rather than rebel is cutting through, particularly in LGAs like Ijero and Oye, where his home-base loyalty and youth mobilisation give him a strong foothold. Contrast this with Oyebanji, whose incumbency carries weight but is undermined by a critical misstep: a perceived neglect of party structures. Across all 16 LGAs, members voice frustration over being sidelined despite their contributions to APC’s success.

While Oyebanji enjoys advantages in Ekiti West, Ekiti East, Efon, Emure, and Ise/Orun — bolstered by his record of state projects and deep local ties — his campaign risks complacency. The collapse of the Aramoko-Ado-Ekiti road in his home LGA of Ekiti West, for instance, is a glaring liability that could erode goodwill, if not addressed. The survey’s LGA-by-LGA breakdown paints a vivid picture. In Ado-Ekiti, Ojo’s face-to-face engagement and robust coordinator network outshine Oyebanji’s urban incumbency networks. In Ikere, Ojo’s team presence at everyday events like funerals and church gatherings has softened skepticism, while Oyebanji’s team struggles to counter this organic momentum. Even in Oyebanji-leaning areas like Ekiti East, Ojo’s patient, conversational style is chipping away at the incumbent’s edge.

The data from the recent survey suggests Ojo’s ground game is not just competitive but dominant in 11 LGAs, driven by a narrative of loyalty and a network that ensures no ward feels neglected. Yet, Oyebanji’s incumbency remains a formidable asset. In Ekiti West, his home base, and Efon, his visible leadership and infrastructure achievements anchor loyalty. His campaign’s “visit-return-validate” cycle — introducing his vision, addressing concerns, and securing commitments — has solidified support in key areas. However, the incumbent must counter perceptions of detachment and address local grievances, like the Aramoko road, neglect of party members who struggled and suffered to make him governor, to maintain his edge.

The race’s outcome hinges on several factors. A closed delegate system could tilt the scales toward Ojo, whose ward-level saturation and delegate relationships give him a tactical advantage. The Presidency’s leaning, though, could be a game-changer, as its influence often sways primaries. For Ojo, the path forward is clear: consolidate his 11 LGAs, amplify his loyalty narrative, and maintain relentless grassroots engagement. Another major albatross for Oyebanji is the perceived close link with his two godfathers, who are former governors Niyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi, who are not all that in the good books of Aso Rock.

For many of the delegates, and contrary to the opinion expressed openly by party leaders, Kayode Ojo is seen as a break from the past and a man who Aso Rock can trust, and this also resonates with Ekiti people who are disappointed and tired of the Oyebanji/ Adebayo/Fayemi Dynasty. Ironically, Oyebanji has also stepped on many toes even within his own dynasty, especially the Fayemi camp, whose followers he had pushed aside. That is also a major challenge as this people may be waiting for their pound of flesh by pitching their tent with Kayode Ojo.

For Oyebanji, the main challenge is to reconnect with party structures, address local pain points, and leverage his incumbency to rally undecided delegates. This contest is more than a primary — it’s a referendum on what APC values in Ekiti. Will it reward Ojo’s resilience and grassroots hustle, or Oyebanji’s proven leadership and institutional clout? With 11 LGAs leaning toward Ojo and five in Oyebanji’s camp, the race is open, but the momentum favours the challenger. Ekiti’s APC must decide whether to double down on loyalty and renewal or stick with the familiarity of power. The answer will shape not just 2026 but the party’s future in the state.

Siji Akindele, a political analyst, writes from Ado-Ekiti.