TikTok has announced its first-ever Mental Health Ambassadors for Africa as part of a broader effort to promote digital well-being across the continent.
TikTok revealed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, adding that the announcement was made during the platform’s inaugural Digital Well-Being Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The newly unveiled ambassadors are Sanam Naran from South Africa, Dr Claire Kinuthia from Kenya, Doctor Wales from Nigeria, and Doctor Siya from South Africa.
They were selected in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) through its Fides Network.
TikTok said these verified professionals will use their platforms to create evidence-based content, promote healthy digital habits, and offer trusted guidance to users, especially young people navigating complex emotional experiences in a digital world.
The summit brought together delegates from countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe, along with mental health experts, NGOs, policymakers, and digital leaders, creating a platform for open dialogue on online safety, mental health, and digital literacy.
Mental Health Education Fund
TikTok also announced the expansion of its $2.3 million global Mental Health Education Fund to include organisations in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Originally established in 2023, the fund supports communities with culturally relevant and evidence-based mental health content.
The first three African recipients of the fund are the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), and Kenya’s Mental360.
These organisations will receive funding and platform support to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and foster open conversations around mental health. Since its launch, the fund has generated over 173 million impressions, attracted more than 600,000 new followers, drove 200,000 website visits, and supported recruiting nearly 500 volunteers.
Digital Wellness Features
Among the new digital wellness features announced at the summit was a guided meditation tool integrated into TikTok’s Sleep Hours setting—a first in the industry.
The tool is automatically enabled at 10 p.m. for users under 18 and is optional for adults. Piloted in March 2025, the feature is designed to improve sleep hygiene and support emotional regulation among teens and young users.
TikTok is also rolling out in-app helpline resources across African countries following successful implementation in Europe.
These helplines will provide real-time support to users who report content related to suicide, self-harm, bullying, or harassment. In addition to content moderation, TikTok’s helpline partners will offer counselling, free psychological support, and other critical services to users who need help.
