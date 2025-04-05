Journalist, broadcaster, and public relations executive Seun Olagunju turns 50 today, 5 April 2025. In this piece, her husband, Kayode Olagunju, a retired deputy corps marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), reminisces about their 25-year love and relationship.

SEUN: MY SWEET ANGEL AND CO-PILOT OF 25 YEARS @ 50

I had gone to the National Stadium Lagos to watch a match involving the Super Eagles. I was one of the organising committee members as the Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC. Then, immediately after the match, I had to rush to DAAR Communications in Alagbado to feature as the first guest of a debuting radio programme, “The Levi Ajunoma Show.” The programme was slated for ‪11 pm to 1 am—an interactive phone-in programme.

The match ended ‪around 9 p.m‬. I had promised the late veteran broadcaster Levi Ajuonoma that I would definitely attend the programme.

I stormed DAAR Communication in Alagbado with my aides and some staff in a convoy, and we were excited that Nigeria won the crucial Nations Cup match. We entered the Ray Power Studio, blowing whistles in excitement. Dr Levi and I could not communicate to confirm if I was on my way as there was no GSM then. He just took my word that I would come. We arrived a few minutes before the commencement of the live programme airing. We were noisy and rowdy, and I remember Levi telling us to continue to blow our whistle to herald the programme with the same infectious excitement. The studio was very lively as it was a difficult win for Nigeria.

Then I noticed this beautiful lady who was unfazed by our loud entry. She sat quietly, going through a book. She was the continuity announcer introducing the live programme. Other men and ladies in the room were obviously enjoying our irresistible excitement, apart from this quiet damsel. I quickly noticed her, and I wanted eye contact and interaction, but she was not ready for any.

She announced the programme and disappeared. Can you imagine? I could not interact with her as I was there with a lady. Hmm, let us set that aside for now. The lady was given a seat in the studio, which caged me.

After the programme, I sent for some copies of the Highway Code and endorsed the copies to all in the studio apart from my team. As I was about to endorse her copy, I asked her, “Seun, who, please? “Aruwajoye”, she stated in a lovely voice. An inner voice told me, “This is your wife”. Amid confusion purposely created, I slipped my call card with a message, “Please call me,” in her copy of the Highway Code. Then we disappeared the same way we came. That same Highway Code of that day is now a Souvenir in our family library.

I waited for days and later weeks, but no call. I later learnt she went to attend a course at the TV College in Jos. Then I was later invited to the Raypower early morning program “Factfile”. I decided to go with my friend and colleague, Sola Bamidele, whom I usually refer to as B.I.C, “Brother in Crime”, to hang around the DAAR premises and track Seun Aruwajoye at all costs. He should recruit more in-house partners to execute the strategy. We had Gbenga Aruleba and Wilson Akpabio among the people recruited.

Immediately after the live programme, behold, Seun stood right in front of me in the studio. She was to read the news and to use the seat I was on. I refused to stand up as I saw that the time for her to go live was ticking, and I knew that would be a good time to extract contact information from her. She was agitated. I extracted a promise from her to call me before getting up. That was bullying. Anyway, I got what I wanted and asked Sola to hang around and firm things up.

I became friends with more people around her. Moji, her friend, joined the crew, and I monitored her on the radio and television.

I traced her, and my ‘toasting’ did not work, as she later told me she saw me as an unserious man. Someone with a wife at home, came to the studio with a lady and was wooing after another lady in the same studio. He must be a serious Casanova. So she thought. She did not know I was not married, and there were already issues with the lady I came with. Then, I discovered she had a vehicle and engaged a driver. I promptly offered to teach her how to drive and that she should consider it an honour to be taught by the state’s number one road safety guy. We had become friends, and she agreed to be my learner.

I convinced her that it was better to learn to drive on good, lonely roads. We developed some trust in each other, and I suggested Iworo -Ajindo ASCON road in Topo, Badagry. Then, the learning process, combined with toasting, began.

I still vividly remember our first date. Seated around the lagoon at Whispering Palms in Iworo Ajido, I asked her to immediately sack whoever was her boyfriend as her husband had come. She just laughed in an unbelievable manner, but here we are today, twenty-five years after that, as husband and wife. That young girl of that day is now a beautiful Mama at 50.

I found Oluwaseun Omolara, then Aruwajoye, to be a brilliant being (she still is) who complimented her beauty. She seemed to know everything, maybe because of her broadcast journalism profession. Even when we went to the stadium together to watch live football matches, her sense of analysis was great, and she could recognise all the Nigerian players and their styles. Our friendship grew, and I also noticed her humility and kind-heartedness.

When she finally agreed to marry me, I put a notice in my office and sent it out three months later. Seun made me get down at the bus stop of being a playboy. This was reflected in the number plates of the vehicle I used on 29 April 2000. I had the plate “HOOKED” in the front of the car and “AT LAST” at the rear.

On that beautiful day twenty-five years ago, we were at the Methodist Church, Tinubu, Lagos, for the holy matrimony and then the Glover Hall at Lagos Island for the reception and ended up with a night party in Ilesa, with Dele Taiwo, the rave on the live band. What a great day! A week earlier, we had our traditional wedding in Owo, Ondo State, where her good upbringing was nurtured. Thanks must also go to her late mum, Iya Ife, Madam Kayo Idowu-Aruwajoye, for raising a wonderful lady. May her kind soul rest in peace. I wish you also met your mother-in-law, Mrs Oyebola Olagunju-Olajuyigbe, my great mother, who departed a decade earlier! She wanted to pamper her daughter-in-law, who would join the family as my wife. She always told me she’d tell my wife everything whenever I played pranks. May her gentle soul continue to rest in peace.

Oluwaseun, how I wish I had married you earlier and extended the goodness of the relationship more. You are a supporting, caring, loving and hardworking woman whom the Lord ordained to change my life positively. You are truthful, bold, courageous and beautiful in and out. A wonderful wife and great mother to our three great and beautiful daughters and, the icing on the cake, our son. A role model to the children and several other persons. I love you immensely, my Sweet Angel, and I pray for you for many more fruitful years in good health and prosperity. We will see our Children’s Children as I know the best lies ahead. You are 50 today; you will be 60,70, 80, 90, 100 and even more. Happy birthday, Oluwaseun Omolara Amope Olagunju. My sweet angel is the lady who dared to be Figaro’s wife. Igba odun, odun Kan, Amen. I love you 100 per cent!

Kayode Olagunju, PhD, is a retired Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) deputy corps marshall.

