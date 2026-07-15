Sixty-five years is more than a personal milestone. For the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, it represents a lifetime of dedicated service to God, the advancement of the Gospel and the strengthening of the Anglican Communion.

As he marks his 65th birthday, tributes are being celebrated not only for his decades of faithful ministry but also for a legacy of visionary leadership centred on evangelism, discipleship, biblical faithfulness and raising a new generation of Christian leaders for the future.

Since assuming office as Primate in 2020, Most Rev. Ndukuba has consistently championed evangelism, discipleship, mission and biblical orthodoxy as the defining pillars of his leadership.

Among the initiatives that best reflect this vision is the Joshua Generation International Youth Conference (JGIYC), a strategic platform designed to nurture spiritually grounded young Christians and prepare them for leadership in the Church, their communities and society at large.

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Speaking during an interview with Advent Cable Network Nigeria (ACNN TV) on 25 March 2022, to mark his second anniversary in office, the Primate explained that the initiative was born out of concern over the growing number of young people drifting away from active Christian commitment. While acknowledging this challenge, he also expressed confidence that God is raising a new generation willing to embrace obedience, holiness and unwavering commitment to His Word.

Drawing on decades of pastoral experience in children’s and youth ministries, he observed that fragmentation among Anglican youth and children’s organisations had weakened collaboration and collective impact. Ministries such as the Sunday School Movement (SSM), Anglican Children’s Ministry (ACM), Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF), Anglican Students’ Fellowship and the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC) often operated independently. The Joshua Generation vision seeks to unite these ministries under a common purpose, fostering greater synergy while preparing young believers to provide godly leadership in the Church, the family and the nation.

The vision is rooted in the biblical examples of Joshua and Caleb, whose steadfast faith set them apart from their generation. While others doubted God’s promises, Joshua and Caleb remained faithful, trusted His word and ultimately entered the Promised Land. Primate Ndukuba believes today’s Church must intentionally raise young Christians with the same courage, conviction and spiritual resilience to withstand the moral, cultural and ideological pressures of the modern world while remaining firmly grounded in biblical truth.

Beyond Nigeria, the initiative reflects a broader global missionary vision. The Primate has consistently described it as a mission both to young people and with young people, extending beyond the Church of Nigeria to the wider Anglican Communion and the global Christian community. He believes God has positioned the Church of Nigeria to help mobilise young believers worldwide for evangelism, discipleship and mission in preparation for the return of Jesus Christ, while calling the Church back to righteousness, obedience and faithful service rather than a Christianity driven primarily by prosperity teachings.

The impact of the initiative has been significant. According to the Primate, since the maiden conference in April 2021, more than 20,000 young people have surrendered their lives to Christ, while over 10,,000 have volunteered for missionary service. Several have completed training through the Church of Nigeria Missionary Society (CNMS) and are being prepared for deployment to mission fields, reflecting the conference’s emphasis on raising committed disciples, evangelists, missionaries and future Church leaders.

As Most Rev. Ndukuba celebrates his 65th birthday, many within the Anglican Communion regard the Joshua Generation vision as one of his most enduring contributions to Christianity. His leadership demonstrates that the Church’s greatest investment is not merely in buildings or institutions but in people, especially young believers whose faith, character and commitment will shape the future of the Church. Through this vision, he continues to passionately inspire a worldwide youth movement dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel, strengthening the Church, and securing the future of Christianity for generations to come.