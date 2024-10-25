Actress Faithia Balogun’s proactive decision to create a biopic film, like her colleagues who have successful ones such as ‘King of Thieves’, ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’, ‘Ayinla’, ‘Bashorun Gaa’, and others, has been criticised.

The biopic ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’, which focuses on Efunroye Tinubu, a powerful Yoruba merchant and slave trader from pre-colonial and colonial Nigeria, was greeted with criticism upon its announcement.

The film, produced by Balogun’s Power Housing Production, drew criticism for its subject, Efunroye Tinubu.

Some argue the film glorifies a figure known for her involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, and the fact that she shares the ‘Tinubu’ name with Nigeria’s current president, Bola Tinubu, further intensified the backlash.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old actress teased her audience with the film’s poster on social media, though she withheld the release date. Her post read: “Power. Trade. Legacy. She was more than a warrior; she was a ruler who rewrote history. ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is coming to your screens soon! Are you ready?”

However, the actress didn’t disclose the names of the other cast members in the movie; the flyer showed that she portrayed the role of Efunroye.

Hours after the announcement, a wave of adverse reactions was directed towards the film, which largely centres on Efunroye’s legacy as a slave trader accused of selling her people for profit.

Additionally, her shared surname with President Tinubu fueled speculation that the film carries political undertones, especially in light of Nigerians’ ongoing economic challenges under his administration.

It’s unclear if President Tinubu is related to Efunroye in any way—historically, she married several times, including into the Tinubu family.

Despite her prominence and the fact that Tinubu Square in Lagos is named in her honour as a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship, her involvement in the slave trade casts a long shadow.

With Mr Tinubu facing widespread criticism for the country’s economic hardship, anything associated with him, including Faithia’s upcoming biopic, seems to attract negative attention.

Some critics, particularly on X, said the film is an attempt to align with the current administration. They pointed out that many celebrities who supported Mr Tinubu during the 2023 general election have since remained silent in the face of public discontent.

Criticisms

Some X users expressed their dissatisfaction with the movie in the following comments.

No political influence

Responding to criticisms, Faithia clarified on her Instagram page Thursday that the movie was not intended to celebrate slavery. Instead, she emphasised its purpose was to bring Nigerian stories to life on screen.

She also addressed concerns of political bias, stating that the film was not affiliated with the Mr Tinubu-led government.

Faithia described the movie as a creative expression aimed at entertaining, educating, and sparking thoughtful conversations, not a political message.

In her words, “Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is neither a documentary nor a political statement.”

She wrote: “Firstly, ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is not a promotional piece intended to glorify or whitewash a divisive historical figure like Madam Efunroye Tinubu. Nor does it carry any political intent or affiliation. This film is purely a work of artistic interpretation and storytelling. As a filmmaker, my goal is to bring Nigerian stories to life on screen, and this is no exception.

“The movie attempts to present Madam Tinubu’s life in a balanced and nuanced way, showcasing her triumphs, challenges, and the complex legacy she left behind. It is not an effort to reshape or glorify the historical narrative. Like all historical figures, Madam Tinubu’s story is layered, and this film aims to capture both her strengths and controversies.

She noted that the reactions highlight Nigerians’ deep passion for their history and nation.

The actress expressed her gratitude to both loyal fans and non-fans for the movie’s overwhelming support.

“With over six million views on my post, I do not take your support for granted—your interest and feedback are truly appreciated. However, while inspiring, the passion and emotions surrounding this project (especially on Twitter) have led to some misconceptions that I would like to clarify”, she said.

‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’

Faithia revealed that the film is currently in its 114th stage of development and pre-production. She expressed her commitment to telling the story in the most authentic and impactful way possible.

She stressed the film’s significance, adding that she and her team diligently work to bring it to life with the utmost care and attention.

Faithia said, “As with any artistic work, it draws from history but takes creative liberties to make the story more engaging for modern audiences. Through this film, we can explore important parts of our history, but it is essential to understand that it remains a work of fiction inspired by actual events.

“I deeply appreciate the passion this movie has stirred, and I hope that when it is released, viewers will approach it with an open mind and appreciate it as the work of art it was always intended to be. Let’s continue the conversations about our history and culture, but let’s also remember that film, at its core, is a medium for storytelling and entertainment. Thank you again for your support, and I look forward to sharing this project with you soon.”

Background

Efunroye was born in the Ojokodo forest area of Egbaland and emerged as a politically and economically influential figure in Lagos during the reigns of Obas Adele, Dosunmu, Oluwole, and Akitoye.

She played a pivotal role in helping the latter two Obas gain political power.

Efunroye married multiple times, with her first marriage to an Owu man. It bore two sons. After her Owu husband died, she remarried the exiled Oba Adele Ajosun in 1833, who, while visiting Abeokuta, was allegedly charmed by Tinubu.

When married to Oba Adele, she leveraged her extensive connections to establish a prosperous trade network with European merchants. She dealt with enslaved people, tobacco, salt, cotton, palm oil, coconut oil, and firearms. It is believed that she owned over 360 personal enslaved people.

Efunroye passed away in 1887 and was interred in the Ojokodo Quarters of Abeokuta. In her honour, Tinubu Square in Lagos, Nigeria, was named after her, featuring a statue commemorating her legacy. A statue of Efunroye can also be found in Abeokuta, further celebrating her significant contributions.

