Cast: Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Baaj Adebule

Elozonam Ogbolu and Chidimma Ugwu

Directed by Mo Fakorede and produced by Omoni Oboli, The Anchor is a tale of love gone sour and later rekindled.

It explores forgiveness and emotional repair, following Ufuoma and Kelvin, who abandon their dreams to build a home together after an unplanned pregnancy. They settle into a life marked by strife, conflict, and confusion, but eventually find their way back to each other.

Plot:

Kelvin, played by Baaj Adebule, is a talented artiste, while Ufuoma, played by Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, is his muse. Their love story begins at university.

Kelvin secures a scholarship to study art in Paris, and both are excited until Ufuoma discovers she is pregnant. The news changes everything.

Kelvin chooses to stay back, rejecting the scholarship so he can support her. He proposes, and they marry. However, that decision alters the course of their lives. Kelvin loses his confidence, while Ufuoma grows resentful, blaming herself, the child, and the life they now live.

She constantly compares her life to others and, on her birthday, wishes she could go back and undo the pregnancy. Her wish is granted, but things do not unfold as she expects.

Strengths

The film explores abortion, unplanned pregnancy, family, forgiveness, and second chances.

The story goes beyond a typical love narrative, with twists that keep viewers engaged. The scene where Kelvin says he no longer sees Ufuoma in his future is particularly well-executed, with strong emotional delivery from both leads.

Baaj Adebule gives a convincing performance as a conflicted artiste, while Bambam delivers emotionally. The child actor who plays Rose stands out—natural, confident, and impressive in her delivery.

The film also benefits from varied locations, clear sound, and effective lighting.

Weaknesses:

The abortion theme is handled poorly and lacks the sensitivity the subject requires, especially given its legal and emotional implications.

While the film highlights the impact of unplanned pregnancies, its pacing is slow and only improves towards the final stretch.

Some scenes feel unrealistic. The assistant’s sudden exposition about Kelvin is unconvincing, and Ufuoma’s behaviour as an influencer is inconsistent. There is also excessive dialogue that adds little to the story.

Portraying Ufuoma as a former Miss Universe winner is not believable and feels poorly developed, as the film does little to support this claim.

Verdict:

The film starts strong but ultimately leans into familiar Nollywood tropes. Its premise is promising, but the execution falls short. While it delivers moments of emotional depth, it does not fully realise its potential.

Rating: 6/10

The Anchor is showing on Omoni Oboli TV on YouTube.