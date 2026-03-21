House officers, also known as intern doctors, across Nigeria are once again raising alarm over delayed salary payments, highlighting what appears to be a recurring problem in the country’s health sector.

The latest complaints have placed the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the Federal Ministry of Health under renewed scrutiny, as affected doctors describe a system where they continue to work under intense conditions without timely remuneration.

This is not the first time house officers are raising concerns over unpaid salaries.

In 2021, reports indicated that house officers in several hospitals were owed up to three months’ salaries, largely due to administrative disputes involving hospital management and regulatory authorities.

The situation drew national attention after an overworked doctor reportedly slumped while on duty, prompting public outrage. The government later commenced payment of outstanding salaries.

However, the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, had previously stated that house officers cannot be fully integrated into the conventional civil service scheme, arguing that their roles are temporary and tied to training rather than permanent employment.

In 2024, similar complaints resurfaced when house officers were owed August salaries, forcing many to rely on loans and financial support from family and friends to meet basic needs.

Some of the affected doctors turned to loan applications to meet basic needs such as feeding, transportation, and accommodation, leading to mounting debts.

The situation was compounded by poor communication from authorities, particularly the MDCN and the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, both of which were accused of failing to provide clear explanations for the delays.

Some of the affected doctors said they continued working despite not being paid, describing the situation as unsustainable.

The trend persisted into 2025, with reports again showing delays in salary payments. In some cases, house officers said they had to take to social media to demand payment, while authorities remained largely silent.

Across these incidents, there is a common pattern of prolonged delays, limited communication from relevant authorities, and payments often made only after public pressure.

Outrage spills onto social media

Amid the silence, affected house officers have taken to X to express frustration, using hashtags such as #PayHouseOfficers and #HOsDeserveBetter.

The doctors say they are being forced to work under intense conditions without corresponding pay, a situation they argue reflects deeper structural problems.

Several of the posts reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES detail the working conditions of house officers, who form a critical part of hospital operations.

A user identified as DrAmaliJosh (@dramalijosh) said the outrage over delayed payments happened during his time as an intern doctor.

“During my Housejob, we used hashtags and pictures to campaign for our salaries… a few years later, same hashtags, same issue, or even worse. It is sickening. Nigeria can do better. Doctors deserve better!.”

Another user, Amobi MD (@Doctor_Amobi338) described working through the night on an emergency surgical case, only to return to duty hours later without certainty about salary payment.

“It’s not up to 48hrs that I was made to prepare a patient for Emergency Explorative Laparotomy…I slept by 2 a.m that night then woke up very early to continue the slavery…After all these, all I get is neglect from @MDCNOfficial since I have to plead for my little salary.”

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“The importance of House Officers can’t be overemphasized, we are HOs today but we can’t remain HOs forever…there is no motivation to pursuing residency in this current platform who does nothing but inhuman treatment to Junior Doctors.”

The user added that a colleague is owed four months’ salary and has accumulated debts from loan applications.

“I have a colleague who is being owed four months salaries, he literally owes almost all the loan apps. It’s so sad that our medical elders are indifferent about our wellbeing. #payhouseofficers…we are humans too with responsibilities and we have to feed.”

A user identified as Parfait Physician (@Fabian_Aniorji) said “These ongoing issues will only stop once HOs nationwide start to boycott daily duties… Pay house officers their salaries. Pay us now!”

Another user, @Nigerian Dentist (NigerianDentist) also said “Like clockwork, every month for the past one year or so, house officers come on this app to complain about their salaries being delayed. Like clockwork!!

Why on earth should people beg to receive their wages? This is how Nigeria keeps losing people to saner climes. Who would want to stay here and continue begging and protesting every month to receive payments for their jobs!!.”