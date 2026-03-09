The seventh annual Nollywood in Hollywood film showcase concluded Saturday after two days of packed screenings, red carpet appearances, and lively audience conversations celebrating the global rise of contemporary Nigerian cinema.

Presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque, the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and O2A Media, the Hollywood event brought together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts to spotlight three films directed by women during Women’s History Month.

“This year’s edition felt like a rebirth,” said Maceo Willis, Operations Director of Nollywood in Hollywood. Despite visa challenges affecting some filmmakers, we were able to stage one of the best editions of the showcase. As we move forward, we’re launching initiatives that will benefit the diaspora filmmaking community while continuing to bridge the gap between Nollywood and Hollywood.”

The organisers, in a statement on Monday, said the showcase opened on Friday at the historic Aero Theatre with a red-carpet premiere of Stitches, directed by acclaimed British-Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

The film’s star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, attended the screening and participated in a post-screening discussion moderated by actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis.

“This is awesome. This is a dream coming true in real time,” Akande said on the red carpet. “I attended the very first Nollywood in Hollywood in 2018 with my film Isoken. Now in 2026, I’m back with Stitches, and it feels incredible.”

Opening night

Opening night also drew notable guests from Los Angeles’ film and cultural community, including Curren D. Price Jr., Los Angeles City Councilmember; Ayuko Babu, founder of the Pan African Film & Arts Festival; Asantewa Olatunji, the festival’s General Manager and Director of Programming; and Richard Omordia, Nigerian-American President of Black Panther Strong, a co-sponsor of the event. Others included African community leaders, politicians, culture enthusiasts, artists, students and Hollywood actors.

“This event is about communication and cultural connection,” Councilmember Price said. “On behalf of the four million residents of Los Angeles, I want to say thank you for opening doors for the diaspora and celebrating storytelling through film.”

The showcase continued Saturday at the Norris Cinema Theatre with well-received screenings of When Nigeria Happens, directed by Ema Edosio-Deelen, and To Adaego With Love, directed by Nwamaka Chikezie, both followed by audience discussions.

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian-American filmmaker Ose Oyamendan, Nollywood in Hollywood promotes Nigerian cinema through cultural exchange and international collaboration. The annual Los Angeles showcase connects filmmakers, industry professionals, and global audiences through screenings, dialogue, and networking.

As the 2026 edition concludes, organisers say the event will continue to expand its mission to amplify African storytelling and strengthen creative ties between Nollywood and Hollywood.

About Nollywood in Hollywood

Nollywood in Hollywood is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation dedicated to celebrating and promoting Nigerian cinema worldwide. Its mission is to connect filmmakers, industry leaders, film lovers, and the global diaspora through curated screenings and cross-cultural storytelling experiences in Los Angeles, creating pathways for collaboration, recognition, and international impact.