Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has clinched four awards from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the regulatory body overseeing Nigeria’s film and video industry.

The 48-year-old received the honours in recognition of her record-breaking box office achievements at a ceremony held on Friday at the NFVCB’s Ikoyi office in Lagos, attended by key stakeholders and industry practitioners.

Akindele won the Box Office Champion Award (2020) for her blockbuster “Omo Ghetto.” She also claimed the Audience Choice Award (2024/2025) and the Box Office Champion Award (2024/2025) for “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, the Box Office Champion Award (2024/2025) for “Everybody Loves Jenifa” as well as the Box Office Champion Award (2025/2026) for “Behind The Scenes.”

Representatives of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Chairperson of the Audio-Visual Rights Society (AVRS), Mahmood Ali-Balogun, founder of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Chioma Ude, and General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele presented the awards.

Talent celebration

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, said that Akindele had been announced as a winner of the awards at different times since 2020 but had been unable to attend in person to receive them due to her demanding schedule.

Mr Husseini explained that her absence on those occasions was solely because of her professional commitments.

He added that the board aimed to celebrate talents and individuals who had made the industry not only visible to the world but also demonstrated that “it was possible to thrive and build sustainable wealth” within it.

He said: “We had given some awards to Funke during our digital conferences but she has not always been around because it’s always at the time when she is travelling. This particular one was given to her in November while she was travelling and she said, ‘Sir, when I come back I will come and pick up the award.’ She was just to come here and meet me and I handed over the awards to her.

“But Funke is not just someone that will walk in here and I will hand the award to her. We should at least celebrate her. Even if I was not the Executive Director, I would have organised something for the awards presentation. I think it is important for us to give her her flowers, to give people their flowers when they deserve it.”

Dedication

Speaking after receiving the award, Akindele expressed gratitude to the attendees.

She affirmed that the success she enjoyed stemmed from her dedication, hard work and unwavering diligence.

She described the recognition as a wake-up call, adding that she felt deeply honoured to see representatives of the AGN, queens and close friends turn out to celebrate her achievement.

“Thank you. Thank you for the honour. God will honour you always in Jesus’ name. It’s years of a lot of hard work. Hard work, dedication, perseverance, staying focused, and being intentional about success. A lot of sleepless nights. A lot of hunger. It’s not because I don’t have money to eat, but because I have to finish the work before I go back to eat. So it’s a lot of work. And meeting people, seeing people celebrating you, is a blessing for me.

“You left your homes to come and celebrate me today, heaven will celebrate you in Jesus’ name. I want to thank you, ma. I can’t wait to come to the National Theatre. Thank you. Uncle Mahmood, thank you. You’ve been there for years. You are still here, supporting, pushing.

I just learned a lesson today again that it’s not all about show business. What about behind the scenes? What are you doing in the guild, the association? How are you part of it? Don’t be distant, okay?”, said Akindele.

Nollywood

She thanked those in attendance, including members of the press, for their support.

She also urged the public to refrain from disparaging Nollywood, emphasising the need to uphold and protect the reputation of the industry rather than speak ill of it.

“Thank you for celebrating us continually. Nollywood is what we have. Uncle has said it all. We must not bring down Nollywood. No. Don’t talk ill about Nollywood. This is where we eat from.

“We don’t have any other place. Maybe tomorrow if I’m going to something else. But right now, this is where I make my money. So, thank you so much, okay.”

The event drew several industry figures, including the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts, represented by Mrs Akerele; AGN Vice President and actress Dayo Amusa; President of the Association of Movie Producers, Blessing Ebigeson; CEAN representative Patrick Lee; and DGN Vice President Grace Edwin Okon, among others.

Dignitaries delivered goodwill messages, expressing pride in Akindele’s accomplishments, offering prayers, and encouraging her to reach even greater heights.