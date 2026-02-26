The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy of Nigeria has launched Nigeria’s first smart city/urban experience app, the MyCityApp, a one-stop shop to help tourists and visitors access and explore the culture, food, history, and fun spots of cities in the country.

The app, according to the ministry, was built for innovation, connectivity, transformation, cultural preservation, exploration, and information dissemination within cities in Nigeria.

The Manager, Architectural Engineering, Information Technology, MTN Nigeria, Bukola Ajayi, said the app was set up to build a unified data architecture for civic engagement. She also added that the app can serve its purpose, even when offline.

“The app would bring citizens closer to the government. Citizens can report incidents or challenges.

“We plan to roll it out in the 36 states of the nation and the FCT. We intend to achieve 5 million registered users, and we intend to target 40-50 daily active users, jobs and housing listings.

Mrs Ajayi, the official from MTN Nigeria, the project’s technical partner, said the app’s success would not be measured solely by downloads, but also by its impact on businesses.

“Today marks a milestone towards smarter cities and governance,” she said.

READ ALSO: Minister blames poor maintenance culture for hospital equipment failures

The Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy of Nigeria, Hanatu Musa Musawa, said the MyCityApp is not just an app, but a vision. “It transforms your phone into an encyclopedia. The initiative aligns strongly with the renewed hope Agenda of the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

“One of the things we pride ourselves in is our culture, the creative industry. Nigeria is so blessed. It is not only in our culture you’ll find the diversity, even in the landscape, it’s a given beauty.”

The minister said the app would promote digital inclusion, speak directly to enhance tourism, and create opportunities for innovation. “Let us see it not just as an app, but as a digital infrastructure for urban transformation. We can rediscover ourselves on this app. The future of tourism is very bright,” she added.