The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) says it is overhauling operations through digitisation, legal reforms, and stakeholder engagement, aiming to reduce film classification time to below 24 hours.

The Executive Director, Shaibu Husseini, disclosed this during a media parley with members of the Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Husseini said the reforms marked a shift from slow, manual processes and frequent disputes toward compliance, efficiency, and collaboration with filmmakers and other stakeholders.

He said the board inherited strained relationships and several court cases, but had moved quickly to resolve most disputes.

“Creators are not supposed to be in court. Regulators also should not be in court,” Mr Husseini said.

Permanent headquarters

He revealed that the board was refurbishing its first permanent headquarters in Abuja after operating from rented premises for over two decades.

“When I came, the first letter I saw was an eviction notice,” he said.

Mr Husseini said NFVCB was digitising over 280,000 film materials and compiling a four-volume record of films classified since 1994.

He added that the board was working with the National Assembly to amend its Act to reflect global best practices.

On plans to drop “censors” from the board’s name, Mr Husseini said, “Everywhere in the world, it is called classification.”

He said the board’s future approach would emphasise cooperation rather than enforcement. “There will be more collaboration. There will be fewer disagreements,” he said.

Mr Husseini said NFVCB’s Media Literacy Department, operating in 24 states, educated parents through programmes in schools, markets and organisations.

