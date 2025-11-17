Stakeholders of the AFRIK International Film Festival (AIIF) have unveiled the event in Lagos, announcing plans for its debut edition in Port Harcourt in 2026.

The festival, launched in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, aims to create a vibrant platform for filmmakers, producers, distributors, and enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and celebrate African narratives.

AIIF

The AIIF is an annual event dedicated to promoting the richness of African cinema and showcasing the continent’s creative potential to the world.

According to its organisers, it is a vibrant celebration of African culture, creativity, and community spirit. AIFF brings together visionary filmmakers, industry professionals, and passionate audiences for an unparalleled cinematic experience.

It will be hosted annually across Africa and stand as a cultural landmark event that amplifies African voices and redefines how the world experiences African cinema.

Festivals, trainings and workshops

Speaking at the AIIF press conference, Program Coordinator Toka McBaror, who is also a filmmaker, director, and cinematographer, emphasised the importance of Africans telling their own stories, which is the core mission of AIIF.

Mr McBaror highlighted the festival’s commitment to impact and capacity-building rather than glamour, stressing that AIFF will prioritise workshops and training.

“No one can describe my mother’s kitchen better than I. If someone else tells our story, they won’t tell it like we did because they weren’t there. AIIF is to celebrate the African story, the African filmmaker, and to pave the way for emerging creatives.”

“If it’s about fashion or who wears the nicest clothes, I will not be part of it. We are bringing masterclasses and training that will impact the filmmaker directly, which many festivals lack,” the film director said.

Speaking on structure and selection process, the cinematographer explained that AIFF will maintain a realistic and practical screening process.

He stated that AIIF won’t bite more than it can chew, but will use “close submission” techniques to sort out poor film screenings in other film festivals.

“It is better to take 10 films and screen them well than take 50 and have issues. Why would 40 people watch 3,000 films during screening? The only way is to close submissions earlier to allow proper planning.”

The AIIF film coordinator, however, admitted that the first edition will start small but meaningful, saying, “We are cutting our cloth according to our material as small and impactful as possible.

“If you want to build a skyscraper, you build the foundation first. We’re starting with one square metre, and it will expand. So we are starting from Nigeria, then it becomes an African event,” he explained.

AIIF investor

Additionally, Isaac Nwankpa, the CEO of AIIF, spoke about his investment in the festival, stating that the festival aims to attract investors and boost the film economy on the continent.

“I believe in this platform, that’s why I’m pioneering and funding it. We need a place where Africans can tell African stories. The industry has not been moving exponentially. We want to give investors confidence to put their money,” Mr Nwankpa said.

Mr Nwankpa, who is also a media entrepreneur, cultural innovator, and filmmaker, further revealed plans for international collaborations and filmmaker development, noting the challenges with cinema capacity and the need for global partnerships.

“To make big movies and recover costs, we must collaborate with foreign industries. Starting in January, we’ll offer masterclasses for filmmakers, directors, and screenwriters. Professionals will train and evaluate participants,” he added.

Also in attendance at the press conference was Prisca Nwankpa, a Nigerian filmmaker and a board member of the AFRIC International Film Festival.