Nigerian filmmaker Tolu Itegboje is set to present his latest short film, BAM BAM, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Industry Market Screening on 7 September 2025.

TIFF is one of the world’s most important film platforms, bringing together distributors, financiers, programmers, and studios from across the globe.

One of the few Nigerian films to venture into the sci-fi genre, BAM BAM is a striking coming-of-age story that blends speculative imagination with intimate human drama.

With its tagline, “Some lessons can’t be programmed”, the film explores identity, connection, and the complexities of adolescence in a digital age.

The screening marks a milestone for Nigerian cinema on the international stage, offering buyers, programmers, and financiers a first look at an ambitious new voice in global storytelling.

Bam Bam

‘Bam Bam’ follows Babatunde, a gifted but introverted teenager whose only confidant is Bam Bam, a strange, almost otherworldly companion who seems to know him better than anyone else.

According to the storyline, when Babatunde falls for a classmate, Bam Bam urges him to take chances—but with every step forward, his doubts grow louder.

As the tension between love and fear intensifies, Babatunde must decide what trusting Bam Bam will ultimately cost him.

Cast

The short film was directed by Itegboje, who is best known for ‘Awon Boyz’, his acclaimed documentary about life on the streets of Lagos, which premiered on Netflix.

The movie director is a graduate of the London Film School. He has directed award-winning shorts, including ‘The Amazing Grace Church of God’, and worked across advertising, branded content, and narrative filmmaking.

With over a decade of experience across the industry, Itegboje’s work consistently bridges Nigerian culture and universal themes.

The movie director said the TIFF Market screening is a personal and professional breakthrough for him. He stressed that the movie depicts the strange comfort that technology can provide to humans in their lonely moments.

“This film is deeply personal to me. It’s about doubt, love, and the strange comfort technology can provide in our loneliest moments. Sci-fi is rarely explored in Nigerian cinema, and I wanted to show how universal the genre can be when rooted in our culture.

BAM BAM

“BAM BAM is the beginning of a trilogy, and I hope that audiences everywhere will see themselves in Babatunde’s search for connection,” he added.

Additionally, the short movie reunites the director with cinematographer Kagho Idhebor—their third collaboration following ’The Amazing Grace Church of God’ and ‘Awon Boyz’.

‘Bam Bam’ was produced by Oge Obasi (Mami Wata), edited by Chuka Ejorh and Laughter Ephraim, and had its music from Ré Olunuga.

The film stars Ambrose Nwoga as Babatunde, Kelechi Udegbe as Bam Bam, Victory Eyong as Inara, Emmanuel Oluwatunmise as SK, and Nimi Adekanmbi as Oyinade.

With BAM BAM, Itegboje adds a bold, passionate voice to international conversations about the future of African cinema.

