Unarguably, four elements defined Nollywood’s golden era of the late ’90s and early 2000s: compelling stories, impeccable casting, unforgettable performances, and a raw authenticity that made the films impossible to ignore.

When one thinks of a film that embodies all these elements, where customs speak as loudly as the actors and satire captures the spirit of its time, one title instantly comes to mind: ‘Abuja Connection.’

Abuja Connection, directed by Michael Ezeanyaeche in 2003, was an exposé of the façade of Nigeria’s capital city. It satirises the secrets many Nigerians already suspected about the elite: politics was as much about the bedroom as it was about the boardroom. Looking back now, this satire still rings true.

The movie made its mark; even today, the phrase ‘Abuja Connection’ still reflects what the movie dared to portray over two decades ago.

Plot

The opening scene was as gripping as the entire story. Jennifer’s convoy was instantly overtaken and blocked by another convoy, Sharon’s.

When the two women step out of their vehicles, verbal sparring begins. Sharon (portrayed by Eucharia Anunobi) accuses Jennifer (played by Clarion Chukwurah-Abiola) of sabotage, of ruining a lucrative contract she had laboured to secure.

But Jennifer, calm and arrogantly composed, responds not with denial but mockery. She brags about how connected she is over her, and to prove her point, she pulls a stunt: She calls the police and gets Sharon’s bodyguard arrested at that very moment. Now that’s a real connection talking!

But would Sharon sit back and do nothing? This scene sets a tone for the movie, and its message is clear: in Abuja, power is not about who is right, but who is rightly connected.

The following scenes reveal that Sharon and Jennifer are not acting alone. They are part of a powerful circle of women led by the Princess (played by Ngozi Ezeonu), whose strategy was simple: to use charm and seduction to win influence. Some did it for money, others for high-level appointments or lucrative government contracts. Their targets were always the wealthy and the political elite.

But even within this circle, rivalry burned hot. At the centre of it all were Jennifer and Sharon, two women locked in a fierce battle for dominance, each determined to prove that she was more powerful than the other.

But why the rivalry, and how far would these women go in their bid for supremacy? Abuja Connection unravels the answer scene by scene, keeping viewers hooked until the end.

Review

The performance was so sharp that many viewers rewound their VHS tapes just to savour it again.

The film follows two women, played with fiery brilliance by Clarion Chukwura-Abiola and Eucharia Anunobi Ekw, who are locked in a battle for control of Abuja’s world of big contracts and political favors.

Their fight isn’t about right or wrong; it’s about survival. Who can outsmart the other? Who has the stronger “connection”?

The film also boasted a strong supporting cast. The late Enebeli Elebuwa added weight and authority as he played the role of Senator. Emeka Ani, Ngozi Ezeonu, Sandra Ejikeme, and Oby Edozieh rounded out the cast, so there was no talent shortage.

The film is remembered for its unforgettable moments. One of the most quoted comes in when Chukwura and Anunobi face off. Their words drip with venom, yet they smile through it all, turning a simple argument into a dangerous game of wits.

Another is when Chukwura, in a bid to intensify wealth and influence, was asked by a native doctor to pound some fetish concoction in a portal. As she pounded, the native doctor encouraged her, “Pound to your success,” This invoked some sort of comedy.

Another standout is Chukwura’s chilling monologue on betrayal. Dressed in regal Ankara and gold, she warns her rivals and, by extension, the audience that in Abuja, friends can turn into enemies overnight.

Another outstanding aspect of the movie was the character contrast. Clarion Chukwura’s icy calm made her elegant and terrifying, proving why she remains one of Nollywood’s legends.

Eucharia Anunobi was her perfect opposite: fiery, flamboyant, and unpredictable. Where Chukwura was ice, Eucharia was fire, and together they created one of Nollywood’s most iconic rivalries.

More than just a movie

Part of the film’s magic was its display of wealth and culture at its time. Viewers were treated to flowing agbadas, dazzling Ankara gowns, heavy jewellery, flashy cars of the time, and mansions.

Looking back, Abuja Connection feels like more than just a movie. It was a bold statement about Nigeria at the time, a young democracy, a society wrestling with corruption, and a system where influence could shape destinies.

And even today, its themes feel fresh. The ruthless competition, the mix of power and intimacy, the survival instincts still mirror Nigeria’s realities.

Flaws in editing or sound could not weaken its impact. Abuja Connection remains one of Nollywood’s boldest classics, proof that the industry can go beyond family melodramas to tell stories of power struggle, greed, and survival.

The story sprawled across Parts 1, 2, and 3, each building on the high-stakes rivalry between Sharon and Jennifer. It was Nollywood’s way of keeping audiences hooked, week after week, tape after tape.

Looking back, it stands out as one of those Nollywood classics that deserve a remake.