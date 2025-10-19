Although Zlatan Ibile began his music career in 2014, it wasn’t until his famous ‘Zanku’ sound in 2019 that he became a household name, with an energetic street-hop and club hit.

Zlatan returns with a new album six years later to make people dance and share his story. His third studio album, ‘Symbol of Hope’, released on Friday, reveals the artist’s more mature and reflective side, expressing his struggle, faith, and gratitude.

Zlatan’s lyrical honesty makes ‘Symbol of Hope’ stand out. The high energy that fueled earlier hits like Bolanle and’ Lagos Anthem’ is replaced by gratitude and faith. The final track, ‘Alpha & Omega’ featuring Bhadboi OML, feels more like a heartfelt prayer than a club anthem.

Released under Zanku Records and ONErpm, the 15-track, 42-minute album delivers a soulful mix of rhythm, reflection, and purpose.

Previous works

Over the years, Zlatan has evolved from a street-hop sensation to a more reflective artist with a message.

His 2019 hit, Zanku, was all about energy, loud beats, street slang, and dance-floor anthems like Bolanle and Zanku Legwork.

By 2021’s Resan, he began to show more sides of himself. The album mixed party tracks with moments of introspection, hinting at a man learning to balance fame with self-awareness.

In 2025’s Symbol of Hope, Zlatan sounds more mature and purposeful. His lyrics are personal and emotional, often rooted in faith and gratitude. The sound is also richer, blending live instruments, Afro-fusion melodies, and gospel influences.

In short, Zlatan has grown from being the street king who made people dance to the survivor who inspires others to keep going.

Review

‘Symbol of Hope’ has authentic storytelling and emotional honesty. Unlike any of Zaltan’s previous work, this album seems like the artist made so much effort to rebrand himself.

On tracks like ‘Demons’ featuring Qing Madi, he sheds his usual noisy energy to reveal a more vulnerable side, showing that this album isn’t just about success, but the real pain and perseverance behind it.

Interestingly, Zlatan doesn’t let go of the high-energy, street-hop sound that made him famous. Instead, he blends it with softer, more introspective moments, ranging from faith-driven tracks like “Till Thy Kingdom Come” to romantic tunes like “Diamond,” cheerful melodies like “Payday,” and feel-good celebrations like “Oyoyo.” This mix gives the album a rich emotional balance.

The collaborations are also well thought out, both in sound and message. Davido shines on hip hop ‘Messiah’, Flavour brings a highlife feel to ‘Genesis’, and Olamide, Qing Madi, Victony, and Mayorkun each add their unique flair. Despite the star-studded lineup, Zlatan confidently holds his ground, proving he’s the glue that ties it all together.

Each track feels like a chapter in Zlatan’s story of resilience and redemption.

However, some parts of Zlatan’s “grass-to-grace” storytelling feel familiar, not just to him but to Afrobeats and street rap in general. Though he adds personal touches, the recurring themes of hunger, hustle, and success can sometimes sound repetitive if not delivered from a fresh angle.

With its mix of reflective and party-ready songs, ‘Symbol of Hope’ has moments that hit harder than others. The introspective tracks connect deeply with listeners seeking meaning, while the upbeat ones bring fun but sometimes lack lasting impact. A few transitions between moods also feel slightly uneven.

At 15 tracks, the album’s length is fair, yet the many collaborations occasionally blur the uniqueness of individual songs. Some tracks come off as fillers compared to the standouts, especially for those listening closely to the story Zlatan is trying to tell.

By trying to do it all—inspire, confess, celebrate, and entertain—Zlatan tends to overshadow the album with the infamous ‘grass to grace’ narrative that ploughs almost every Nigerian song to the lack of various genres. At the same time, each track might relate to different people differently.

For new listeners, it offers a solid introduction to who Zlatan is: not just a party-rapper or street-hop voice, but someone trying to be a voice of resilience and hope.

If Zanku was the sound of arrival and Resan the sound of exploration, Symbol of Hope is the sound of understanding.

It’s a rewarding listen for fans, and for newcomers, it’s a fitting introduction to a man who has turned his hustle into a hymn.

Verdict:

7/10

Symbol of Hope is streaming on Spotify