A new chapter is opening for African cinema as Kava, a dedicated Nollywood streaming platform, prepares to launch globally in August 2025.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Kava is backed by Nollywood powerhouses Inkblot Productions and Filmhouse Group and is positioned to take Nigerian storytelling to audiences far beyond its borders.

The platform will debut with more than 30 premium Nollywood titles, a mix of exclusive post‑theatrical releases and timeless favourites with plans to roll out new weekly content across genres from drama to thrillers.

Cultural storyteller

According to Kava’s management, the platform seeks to serve viewers and filmmakers, offering a fair and transparent model for creators.

On the Kava launch, Chinaza Onuzo, CEO of Kava, said the platform will serve as a stage for “cultural storytelling” that reflects Africans’ identities.

Mr Onuzo said, “KAVA is where cutting-edge technology meets cultural storytelling. We’ve built a world-class digital platform tailored to showcase the richness of Nollywood.”

“For creators, it’s a new economy. One that truly champions and reflects who we are – as Africans, artists, and people with stories that matter,” the CEO added.

While commenting on the revived streaming platform, Kene Okwuosa, another executive chief of Kava, stated that the platform will serve as a representative of Africa on the global stage.

“This is more than a platform – an ecosystem for African content, focusing on underserved global demand. KAVA exists to serve audiences and also represents both a cultural leap and a commercial opportunity.

He added, “We’re not just streaming films – we’re building the digital infrastructure for the future of African cinema. We want our audiences to feel the joy of seeing their language, humour, struggles, and triumphs on screen. To feel seen, and like they’re part of something bigger.”

Kava’s structure

The management noted that the streaming platform, Kava, is backed by the extensive networks and expertise of Filmhouse and Inkblot, founded in 2012 and 2010, pioneers of cinema exhibition, content production, and global distribution.

The cinema and the studio strategically positioned the Kava to fill the demand for authentic African content, particularly among the diaspora.

With a 73% share of the theatrical market in Anglophone West Africa, FilmOne Studios is behind some of the region’s most successful box office titles, pushing boundaries in storytelling, production quality, and cross-market appeal.

Meanwhile, Inkblot is recognised as one of the leading studios on the continent and the first to secure landmark output and production deals with Amazon Prime and Netflix, respectively, in Africa.

Kava will be accessible globally on mobile, tablet, and smart TVs. Kava will also offer early sign-up discounts on their official website.