The President of The Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, today paid a condolence visit to Katsina State following the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari. President Barrow, accompanied by his wife, Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, arrived at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina, at exactly 12:35 pm and was received by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, alongside other senior government officials.

After a brief inspection of a Guard of Honour by military personnel in the airport, President Barrow proceeded to Daura to personally condole with the Buhari family and the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar. At the late President’s residence in Daura, the Gambian leader was warmly received by late President Buhari’s eldest son, Yusuf Buhari; his brother-in-law , Musa Haro (District Head of Dumurkol); and Sabiu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf, alongside other family members.

President Barrow signing the condolence register

Speaking during the visit, President Barrow described the death of Muhammadu Buhari as a personal and continental loss. He stressed that the late Nigerian leader was not just a statesman, but a symbol of integrity and African unity. “President Buhari was a great leader, a brother, and a friend to me,” he said. “He was widely respected across Africa. When I heard of his passing, I felt it wasn’t enough to send a message I had to come here in person to mourn with his family and the people of Nigeria.”

He recalled that President Buhari played a critical role in promoting democracy in Africa particularly during The Gambia’s own political transition. Mr Barrow further recalled how Buhari stood firmly in defense of the democratic will of the Gambian people during a tense political impasse in 2016. “He stood for justice,” the Gambian President emphasised.

President Barrow and his wife in Katsina

“He helped protect the democratic wishes of Gambians, and his support during our most difficult time will never be forgotten. His words to me during a private meeting in Mali, just before I assumed office, were very clear that sovereignty belongs to the people. Those words have guided me ever since.” He urged Nigerians to take solace in the legacy Buhari left behind a legacy of discipline, courage, and leadership in service to the people.

“President Buhari’s passing is painful,” President Barrow noted, “but as Muslims, we accept Allah’s will. I offer my condolences on behalf of myself, my family, and the entire people of The Gambia to the Buhari family and to all Nigerians.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Yusuf Buhari expressed gratitude to President Barrow for the visit, noting that the presence of the Gambian leader was deeply reassuring. “Your visit today has touched our hearts,” he said. “Hearing your reflections about our father has strengthened us. He always taught us never to take what doesn’t belong to us, and to lead with honesty and humility. We thank you for honouring him.”

President Barrow’s was accompanied to Daura by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, with some members of the State Executive Council in attendance.