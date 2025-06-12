Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has revealed his full recovery after a near-fatal chest-kick incident that led to hospitalisation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 26 May that Godwin received treatment for internal bleeding following an out-of-script chest kick he got from fellow actor, Zubby Michael. Michael has not responded to or addressed the allegation publicly since it came to light.

Since then, the injured actor has been silent until he announced his full recovery in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Godwin wrote, “I want to say thank you, everyone. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, empathy, and well wishes I received following my accident on the movie set with Zubby Michael. It has been a challenging journey, but your incredible support has made all the difference.”

The compère further stated his plan to return to the set after his health recovery. He wrote, “I’m happy to share that I have made a strong recovery. Your thoughts and prayers lifted my spirits and played a significant part in my healing process.

“Moving forward, I will focus on my well-being and returning to work. I’m excited to embrace this new chapter with renewed strength, hope and a deep sense of gratitude for each and every one of you,” Godwin noted.

He decided to take on new projects, saying, “Thank you. I look forward to working on new projects. I am ready, I am here, and the show must go on. With immense gratitude.”

Since debuting in 2012, he has appeared in over 40 Nollywood productions, including Broken But Whole (2021), The Good Doctor (2021), and Cramp My Style (2024).

The movie producer also founded Gwin Celebrity Booking Company, a Pan‑African talent management and event coordination agency, marking his growing influence on and off screen.

