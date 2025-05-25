Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has been hospitalised after his colleague, Zubby Michael, kicked him in the chest during a film shoot.
The actor’s management, who disclosed this on his Instagram page on Sunday, stated that he is currently receiving treatment for internal bleeding.
According to the management, the kick on the actor’s chest was not part of the scripted scene.
They also posted a video showing the moment Michael kicked the actor in the chest.
|
In the video, Michael stepped out of a vehicle, vaulted over a barricade outside a residence, and launched a kick at Nnadiekwe as he appeared.
Unauthorised kick
Following the incident, Michael walked into the building.
Nnadiekwe’s management did not disclose the name of the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: How Yoruba epics, modern love stories powered Nollywood’s 60% revenue surge
Their post read: “He (Nnadiekwe) is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael. We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board.
“We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts. The kick was neither scripted nor previously agreed upon for clarity’s sake. It was an unauthorised action, entirely outside the director’s planned vision and blocking, and occurred without consent.”
As of press time, Michael has not responded to the allegation.
PREMIUM TIMES checked the 40-year-old actor’s social media pages and found that the only post was a clip from a movie in which he was featured.
Nnadiekwe is known for movies like Ikemefuna, Zikora, The Pride of Oyim, and Mustapha.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999