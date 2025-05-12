Famous Yoruba actress, Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, has shared a recipe for success for up-and-coming actors hoping to break even in the Yoruba movie industry.

The actress, who started acting in 1998, shared the tips in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday at the 2025 AMVCA awards ceremony at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The actress, famous for her role in the 2000s Oshodi Oke, which inspired her stage name, ‘Ronke Oshodi Oke, ‘ and rose her to fame, said budding actors must be spiritually sound.

Buttressing her points, she said, “Just have God. Pray more. You know the competition is a lot, and on the high side. So, you have to pray and work hard. These youngsters will face many challenges that I cannot even mention.

‘‘This is an industry you are just coming into, you don’t know anything they do there, you don’t know what they do there. Definitely, you will face a lot of so many things and see so many strange things. The industry is not smiling. So, you have to get it all, like, you have to have it all, like, you have to be prepared’’.

The 50-year-old actress admonished the up-and-coming actors to be prepared to face competition, as there are strange things in the industry. Reflecting on the Yoruba movie industry’s achievements in recent years, the actress said: “We have changed for the better, better than we used to be. So many things have changed; our camera, shooting styles, storylines, everything.”

Backround

The veteran actress further noted that the industry has significantly contributed to Yoruba culture in recent years, particularly through traditionally themed epic films.

She began her acting career with the drama troupe “Star Parade,” under the mentorship of veteran actor Fadeyi. She gained widespread recognition in 2000 with her breakout role in the Yoruba film, Oshodi Oke, which also inspired her stage name, Ronke Oshodi Oke.

In recent years, the actress who said she regrets campaigning for the APC

has remained a notable figure in Nollywood, featuring in popular movies like The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021), Brotherhood (2022), Aníkúlápó (2022), Ajosepo (2024), American Japa (2024), Seven Doors (2022) and Owambe Thieves (2025).

Her performance in Aníkúlápó earned her special recognition from Netflix for her role as ‘Olori Agba’, highlighting her continued impact in the industry.

Beyond acting, she has explored music and become vocal about her health journey, including her transformative weight loss.

