The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has announced the appointment of prominent media personalities to its standing committees, aimed at promoting press freedom and responsible journalism in Nigeria.

The committees are Fundraising, Programming, Advocacy, and Membership, each comprising seasoned industry professionals.

Notable appointees include Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu; former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs. Funke Egbemode; former Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Mr Emma Agu; and former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye.

The committee chairs and members are as follows:

Fundraising Committee:

– Chair: Ms. Funke Egbemode, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE)

– Secretary: Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operations, The Nation

– Members:

– Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation

– Juliet Bumah, Editor, New Telegraph

– Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity

– Ken Ugbechie, publisher of Political Economist

– Victoria Ibanga, publisher of The Next Edition

– Olufunke Fadugba, Chairman of the Editorial Board of PenPushing Media

– Gbemiga Ogunleye, former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ)

Programming Committee:

– Chair: Mr. Oladotun Oladipo, Managing Editor/CEO, Premium Eagle Limited, publishers of The Eagle Online

– Secretary: Hajia Sani, Director, Digital Media at Voice of Nigeria (VON)

– Members:

– Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Okino, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Blueprint Newspapers

– Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR)

– Catherine Agbo, Deputy Editor, 21st Century Chronicle

– Emma Agu, former Managing Director/CEO, Champion

– Ahmed I. Shekarau, CEO, Media Trust Group

Advocacy Committee:

– Chair: Tobi Soniyi, Media Adviser to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

– Secretary: Ochiaka Ugwu, Editor, Features, Peoples Daily

– Members:

– Sule Ya’u Sule, Associate Professor at Bayero University Kano

– Danlami Nmodu, publisher of Newsdiaryonline

– Laide Abbas, Assistant Director, News, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA)

– David Ajikobi, Nigerian Editor of Africa Check

– Fred Ohwahwa, former Editor at The Guardian and Senior Partner, Tokee Consult Limited

Membership Committee:

– Chair: Ruqayyah Yusuf Aliyu, Associate Professor at Bayero University Kano

– Secretary: Linda Dooyum Kpum, IPI Nigeria’s Administrative Secretary

– Members:

– Fidelis Mbah, Al Jazeera Media Network and Deputy President of IPI Nigeria

– Naziru Mikailu Abubakar, PhD Fellow at the University of Westminster, United Kingdom

– Bolanle Ismail, lecturer, Crescent University, Abeokuta

The committees are tasked with key responsibilities:

– The Fundraising Committee will plan, coordinate, and execute fundraising activities to support IPI Nigeria’s programs.

– The Programming Committee will design initiatives and develop compelling programs aligned with IPI Nigeria’s objectives.

– The Advocacy Committee will provide strategic direction for IPI Nigeria’s advocacy efforts, promoting press freedom and engaging with public officials on key policy issues.

– The Membership Committee will focus on attracting new members, assessing applicants’ qualifications, and enhancing member engagement.

IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, stated that the reconstitution of these committees aims to accelerate efforts in safeguarding press freedom and promoting responsible journalism practices in Nigeria.

Signed

Ahmed I. Shekarau

Secretary

