The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has honoured the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal with its prestigious leadership and community service award.
On Saturday, the chamber celebrated its 65th anniversary, inaugurated its 20th president, and honoured deserving Americans and Nigerians with awards at the Lagos Continental Hotel in Lagos State.
The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce is a trade organisation that operates on a membership basis and is Nigeria’s first bilateral chamber of commerce.
A statement by Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to the Zamfara governor revealed that Governor Lawal was recognised by the chamber alongside the governors of Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, and Lagos states.
“Yesterday in Lagos, the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) held its 65th anniversary with the inauguration of Alhaji Sheriff Balogun as the 20th President of the chamber.
“The event with the theme ‘The Power of Cooperation: 65 Years of Optimising Nigerian-American Economic Relations’ was attended by high-level American and Nigerian officials and the business community.
“The chamber acknowledged Governor Lawal’s support for commerce in Zamfara State, particularly in agriculture.
“The award presented to the governor is in recognition of his outstanding leadership skills, academic credentials, and strong commitment to tackling insecurity.
“The chamber also commended Governor Dauda Lawal for making the lives of the Zamfara people better by prioritising healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, and empowerment initiatives.”
While accepting the award, Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his commitment to enhancing the lives of the people of Zamfara State through improved service delivery.
“I want to thank the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce leadership for finding me worthy of this recognition. It will encourage me to do more. This is for all the people of Zamfara State,” he said.
