The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards organisers have announced the nominees for the 2025 edition of the annual awards, a testament to the talent and dedication of the African film industry.

Among the top contenders, Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way secured multiple nominations across various categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.

The acting categories are filled with anticipation as Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo), Stan Nze (Suspicion), Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors), and Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising) compete for Best Lead Actor.

Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors), Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre), and Uche Montana (Thinline) are among those vying for Best Lead Actress.

The nominations, covering a diverse range of film, television, and digital content, recognise works released between 1 January and 31 December 2024, reflecting the rich tapestry of African storytelling.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper Adokiye

Maryam Apakagi-Greene

Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom, Chiamaka Uzokwe

Jide Pounds Ibitoye

Ariyiikedimples, Brain Jotter

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Gone (West Africa)

Everything Light Touches (West Africa)

The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)

Deadbeat (East Africa)

Mwananga (Southern Africa)

Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol

Pastor Wants A Wife (Zambia)

Overall Best

Husband Material

The Queens of Kopala

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising

Kaka

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

The Caller

Makosa Di Tangu

Sabotage

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Mwizukanji

Man of Gold

Lukas

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Mai Shayi

The Caller

Show Me The Way

Ebighi Ebi

Subterranea

Onye Agbata Obim

Amoanimaa’s Era

Best Short Film

Sukari

Brukaci

What Are You Truly Afraid Of?

In Bloom: ‘Afefe’

The Incredible Sensational Fiancee of Seyi Ajayi

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors

GbugbemI Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Uche Montana – Thinline

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Hilda Dokudo – The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

Bimbo Manuel – Princess On A Hill

Stan Nze – Suspicion

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Editing

Inkabi

Christmas In Lagos

Skeleton Coast

Soft Love

Lisabi: The Uprising

Princess On A Hill

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land)

Inkabi

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos

Skeleton Coast

Soft Love

Lisabi: The Uprising

Agemo

Best Sound/Sound Design

Inkabi

Seven Doors

Freedom Way

Lisabi: The Uprising

Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Suspicion

Best Score/Music

Inkabi

Freedom Way

Seven Doors

Soft Love

Skeleton Coast

Best Art Direction

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Christmas In Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Seven Doors

The Man Died

Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Costume Design

Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a

Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury

Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos

Best Makeup

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Lisabi: The Uprising

Seven Doors

Farmer’s Bride

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

Suspicion

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai

Tuki?

Roses & Ivy

Cheta’M

Seven Doors

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Princess On A Hill

Best Writing in a Movie

The Weekend

Skeleton Coast

Freedom Way

Phoenix Fury

A Ghetto Love Story

House of Ga’a

Christmas In Lagos

Best Documentary

Walvis Tale

Dundun

O.Y.O (On Your Own)

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women

I Will Remember You

Best Scripted Series

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

Seven Doors

Princess On A Hill

Cheta’M

Roses & Ivy

Best Unscripted Series

Style Magnate

Skillers The Builders Show)

Ebuka Turns Up Africa

Wa Milele? (Forever?)

Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine

Best Director

Robert O Peters – Skeleton Coast

Norman Maake – Inkabi

Bolanle Austen-Peters – House of Ga’a

Awam Amkpa – The Man Died

Daniel Emeka Oriahi – The Weekend

Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo – Seven Doors

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Suspicion

Inkabi

House of Ga’a

Freedom Way

Christmas in Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

