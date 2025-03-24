The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards organisers have announced the nominees for the 2025 edition of the annual awards, a testament to the talent and dedication of the African film industry.
Among the top contenders, Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way secured multiple nominations across various categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.
The acting categories are filled with anticipation as Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo), Stan Nze (Suspicion), Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors), and Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi: The Uprising) compete for Best Lead Actor.
Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors), Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre), and Uche Montana (Thinline) are among those vying for Best Lead Actress.
|
The nominations, covering a diverse range of film, television, and digital content, recognise works released between 1 January and 31 December 2024, reflecting the rich tapestry of African storytelling.
Below is the complete list of nominees:
Best Digital Content Creator
Iyo Prosper Adokiye
Maryam Apakagi-Greene
Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom, Chiamaka Uzokwe
Jide Pounds Ibitoye
Ariyiikedimples, Brain Jotter
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Gone (West Africa)
Everything Light Touches (West Africa)
The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)
Deadbeat (East Africa)
Mwananga (Southern Africa)
Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol
Pastor Wants A Wife (Zambia)
Overall Best
Husband Material
The Queens of Kopala
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Uriri
All Mine
My Fairytale Wedding
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Seven Doors
Lisabi: The Uprising
Kaka
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Mai Martaba
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
The Caller
Makosa Di Tangu
Sabotage
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Walvis Tale
The Vow
Mwizukanji
Man of Gold
Lukas
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Mai Shayi
The Caller
Show Me The Way
Ebighi Ebi
Subterranea
Onye Agbata Obim
Amoanimaa’s Era
Best Short Film
Sukari
Brukaci
What Are You Truly Afraid Of?
In Bloom: ‘Afefe’
The Incredible Sensational Fiancee of Seyi Ajayi
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
Tina Mba – Suspicion
Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising
Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos
Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors
GbugbemI Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride
Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo
Uche Montana – Thinline
Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury
Hilda Dokudo – The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo
Bucci Franklin – The Weekend
Femi Branch – House of Ga’a
Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast
Bimbo Manuel – Princess On A Hill
Stan Nze – Suspicion
Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors
Adedimeji Lateef – Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Editing
Inkabi
Christmas In Lagos
Skeleton Coast
Soft Love
Lisabi: The Uprising
Princess On A Hill
Best Cinematography
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land)
Inkabi
The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos
Skeleton Coast
Soft Love
Lisabi: The Uprising
Agemo
Best Sound/Sound Design
Inkabi
Seven Doors
Freedom Way
Lisabi: The Uprising
Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Suspicion
Best Score/Music
Inkabi
Freedom Way
Seven Doors
Soft Love
Skeleton Coast
Best Art Direction
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Christmas In Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Seven Doors
The Man Died
Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Costume Design
Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a
Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising
Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury
Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos
Best Makeup
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Lisabi: The Uprising
Seven Doors
Farmer’s Bride
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life
Suspicion
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai
Tuki?
Roses & Ivy
Cheta’M
Seven Doors
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Princess On A Hill
Best Writing in a Movie
The Weekend
Skeleton Coast
Freedom Way
Phoenix Fury
A Ghetto Love Story
House of Ga’a
Christmas In Lagos
Best Documentary
Walvis Tale
Dundun
O.Y.O (On Your Own)
Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women
I Will Remember You
Best Scripted Series
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life
Seven Doors
Princess On A Hill
Cheta’M
Roses & Ivy
Best Unscripted Series
Style Magnate
Skillers The Builders Show)
Ebuka Turns Up Africa
Wa Milele? (Forever?)
Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine
Best Director
Robert O Peters – Skeleton Coast
Norman Maake – Inkabi
Bolanle Austen-Peters – House of Ga’a
Awam Amkpa – The Man Died
Daniel Emeka Oriahi – The Weekend
Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo – Seven Doors
Best Movie
Lisabi: The Uprising
Skeleton Coast
Suspicion
Inkabi
House of Ga’a
Freedom Way
Christmas in Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
