Mrs Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, is the founder of WoodHall Capital, a financial advisory firm founded in 2014 with the aim of raising international funds for financial institutions, large corporate and sovereigns.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Hunponu-Wusu shares insights on her career journey, challenges, and the importance of women in leadership.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: I began my career in the City of London, where I had the opportunity to work with some of the world’s leading financial institutions. After several successful years, I was headhunted by a bank in Lagos, Nigeria, and made the decision to return home to contribute my expertise to the financial sector.

However, I faced an unexpected setback when I lost that job—a difficult and humbling experience, especially coming from organisations where I felt I was valued and celebrated.

That period of uncertainty ultimately led me to deep reflection. Out of frustration, determination, and eventually clarity, I founded Woodhall Capital. Looking back, that challenge was a turning point that propelled me toward building something meaningful and made me take on an unexpected entrepreneurship journey.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: Women in leadership can serve as powerful role models, particularly to other women, demonstrating that success in professional and personal spheres is not mutually exclusive.

When young women see female leaders excelling in their careers while also thriving in their personal lives, it reinforces the belief that they too, can achieve their ambitions without compromise.

Beyond representation, female leaders create environments that foster inclusivity, mentorship, and collaboration. They challenge limiting narratives and empower the next generation by showing that leadership is not just about authority but about impact, resilience, and purpose.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: Women bring a unique blend of emotional intelligence, intuition, and adaptability to leadership. Our ability to approach challenges with both logic and empathy allows us to make well-rounded decisions.

Additionally, our innate capacity to multitask and our attention to detail often bring innovation and depth to the workplace.

Another key differentiator is the ability to create meaningful connections and foster a collaborative culture. Leadership is not just about directing—it’s about inspiring, and women often excel in building environments where people feel valued and motivated to contribute their best.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: The financial sector, like many industries, has traditionally been male-dominated. One of the key challenges I faced was proving my credibility in spaces where women were underrepresented.

There were instances where I had to work twice as hard to be taken seriously or to have my expertise recognised at the same level as my male counterparts. I overcame these challenges by focusing on excellence, consistency, and results. I ensured that my work spoke for itself, and I remained unwavering in my commitment to integrity and professionalism.

Additionally, I surrounded myself with mentors and allies who provided guidance and support along the way.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: One of the most defining moments in my career was closing Woodhall Capital’s first major deal. It was the culmination of years of hard work, resilience and strategic networking.

At that moment, I realised that leadership is not just about personal success—it’s about building something that creates opportunities for others and leaves a lasting impact. Seeing the global growth of the firm and in effect the Woodhall team, the opportunities we’ve been able to provide, and the lives we’ve influenced reaffirms my passion for leadership every day.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: Success is built on hard work, integrity, and consistency. While connections can open doors, it is your value, work ethic, and character that will determine how far you go.

To young women aspiring to leadership, I encourage you to master your craft—be excellent at what you do, build a reputation for integrity—your character will always be your strongest asset and be consistent—greatness is built over time, not overnight.

Also prioritise continuous learning—invest in your knowledge and skills, put God first—stay grounded in your values and purpose.

With these principles, you will not only succeed but also inspire others to follow in your footsteps.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: Achieving balance requires intentional prioritisation. I focus on what truly matters and allocate my time accordingly.

I also believe in the power of delegation—having the right systems and support structures in place allows me to be effective without being overwhelmed.

Most importantly, I make a conscious effort to be present in every aspect of my life, whether at work, with family, or in personal growth. Striking this balance is an ongoing process, but by being deliberate and organised, it becomes manageable.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Hunponu-Wusu: To me, Accelerate Action is more than a theme—it’s a call to leadership and stepping out. Leadership is about execution, not just vision.

We have discussed ideas, mapped out strategies, and held countless conversations about progress. Now, the focus must be on tangible results. My leadership approach is centred on action. I believe in setting clear goals, creating pathways for implementation, and ensuring accountability.

Progress is not achieved by intention alone but by decisive steps toward meaningful impact. This is the essence of leadership—turning vision into reality.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Hunponu-Wusu is also a member of WIMBIZ.

