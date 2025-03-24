The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says 12 inmates escaped from the Koton Karfe Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi in the early hours of Monday.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mr Umar said two of the escaped inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are being made to recapture the remaining 10 inmates.

He said a comprehensive investigation had been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, especially to determine how the inmates managed to break out without causing structural damage.

“Unfortunately, one of our officers lost his life during the incident.

“We are working closely with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the escaped inmates are rearrested and brought back to custody,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

