The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says 12 inmates escaped from the Koton Karfe Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi in the early hours of Monday.
The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
Mr Umar said two of the escaped inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are being made to recapture the remaining 10 inmates.
He said a comprehensive investigation had been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.
“We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, especially to determine how the inmates managed to break out without causing structural damage.
“Unfortunately, one of our officers lost his life during the incident.
“We are working closely with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the escaped inmates are rearrested and brought back to custody,” he said.
